Jessica Geller is the sports editor of The Huntington News. She is a second year international business student with a journalism minor.

Jessica is from Denver where she interned for a local weekly paper before college. After getting involved with NUTV, WRBB Radio, and The Huntington News freshman year, she has decided to remain with print news. Jessica previously served as a baseball beat reporter and deputy sports editor..

You can always find Jessica watching a good reality television show or screaming at the Denver Broncos on TV. No matter what she’s doing, a ChapStick is always within reach.

Favorite sports broadcaster: Bob Costas.