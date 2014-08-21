Jessica Geller is the sports editor of The Huntington News. She is a second year international business student with a journalism minor.
Jessica is from Denver where she interned for a local weekly paper before college. After getting involved with NUTV, WRBB Radio, and The Huntington News freshman year, she has decided to remain with print news. Jessica previously served as a baseball beat reporter and deputy sports editor..
You can always find Jessica watching a good reality television show or screaming at the Denver Broncos on TV. No matter what she’s doing, a ChapStick is always within reach.
Favorite sports broadcaster: Bob Costas.
Hello friends, how is everything, and what you want to say concerning this piece of writing, in my view its in fact remarkable designed for me.
Its as if you read my mind! You seem to understand so much approximately this, like you wrote the guide
inside it or something that is. I believe that you can use a couple of % to power the message home a bit, but besides that, this really is great blog.
A great read. I am going to definitely come back.
I used to be recommended this website via my cousin. I am now
not sure whether this put up is written by way of him as no-one else understand such particular approximately
my difficulty. You’re incredible! Thanks!
Have you ever considered about adding a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is fundamental and all.
Nevertheless just imagine if you added some great visuals or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”!
Your content is excellent but with images and videos, this site could definitely be one of the best in its niche.
Great blog!
Good post. I learn something new and challenging on blogs I stumbleupon everyday.
It will always be exciting to read content from other writers and practice
a little something from their websites.
Appreciate this post. Permit me to try it out.
This paragraph is genuinely a fastidious one it assists new the world wide web users, who happen to be wishing in support of blogging.
Great post.