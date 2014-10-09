By Delaney Lanker, news correspondent
Learning to swim requires nothing more than a pool, making it relatively easy for people around the world to grow up in the water. Northeastern University’s swimming and diving team is a snapshot of diversity, with swimmers from countries including Sweden, Germany and Israel.
The 25 athletes come from 10 different states and seven countries around the world, making for a team dynamic different than that of any other Husky teams.
“I love our diversity. I think it adds competition and a new feel for our team,” Associate Head Coach Katie McCann said. “It is really neat that, not only do we have girls coming from all over the world, but also all over the country.”
Swimmers that make up this team include senior Anna Schegoleva from Cyprus; junior Amanda Liew from Brunei; sophomores Tove Bjork from Sweden and Rachael Geiger from Canada; and freshmen Amit Palkovic from Israel, Samira Hoesl from Germany and Sara Touchette-McGowen from Canada.
Before coming to Northeastern, freshman breastroker Palkovic served two years in the Israeli Army balancing her swimming schedule while she served her country. All Israeli citizens are obligated to serve in the military upon turning 18.
“I had to choose between taking an intelligence position or to take an athlete position [sic], which you have to apply for, showing your accomplishments,” Palkovic said.
Choosing the athlete position, Palkovic went to basic training in the south of Israel and was assigned to her unit afterwards. She worked as a secretary for one of the older officers in the Colleges of the Army, where the officers study in order to move up in rank.
“At first, my commander didn’t realize how important it was for me to not miss my practices,” Palkovic said. “The athlete position is kind of a grey area because the commanders don’t like that they get half a soldier, but then the other hand athletes are serving and representing their country in their sport.”
The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) allows athletes to take one year off after high school before going to college. If an athlete takes off any additional years, they cannot compete unless it is for the national team.
Because Palkovic had to take two years off to serve in the Army, this created some difficulty in the recruiting process.
“I think that I developed more of a bond with international students prior to them coming to school because it is such a big step for them to come internationally,” McCann said.
Choosing to come to college in the United States is a big decision for many international students, including Samira Hoesl, who made the decision to come to America from Germany.
“Going to the states for school is not very common in Germany, but I wanted to come to college in the States because it’s a great opportunity to get an education,” Hoesl said. “It also helps me improve my English and discover the American culture.”
Hoesl took a gap year in between high school and coming to Northeastern. In this year, through a government program set up specifically for students taking a year off, Hoesl worked for a swim club and taught children ages 4 to 16 how to swim.
“Taking a gap year is really normal,” Hoesl said. “We just have a different educational system. There aren’t any special requirements like English, strategic learning and development. You only need to study what’s in your domain.”
Despite the numerous changes Hoesl is encountering, she is adjusting to her new life.
“I love the city, the campus and the environment at Northeastern,” Hoesl said. “However, the amount of studying is a lot more than I am used to, but the professors are very nice and are very helpful.”
Palkovic and Hoesl will be positive additions to the breaststrokers on the team. As a whole, all of the incoming swimmers and divers were needed this season after a large number graduated last year.
“We lost talent and leadership, so we needed a high number of student athletes,” Head Coach Roy Coates said. “I think we were able to bring in depth and talent, and I believe they make us a better team.”
In addition to Palkovic and Hoesl, Caroline Gonzalvas, Jacquelyn Gover, Kim Hill, Caroline Kelly, Christine Leong, Anile Mehta, Alyssa Seals and sophomore transfer Taylor Ellis will join the team this season.
“I really do think diverse backgrounds of swimming and diverse backgrounds, culturally, makes us a better team,” Coates said. “We learn from them, they learn from us, and I think it makes us better.”
Photo by Kariman Abuljadayel
