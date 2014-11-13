By Jodie Ng, news correspondent

After a successful last season for the Northeastern men’s club lacrosse team, the squad looks to continue its momentum as it gears up for its 31st season.

The Huskies enter the year with a Pioneer Collegiate Lacrosse League (PCLL) championship under their belt. They have bid farewell to veteran players who are past their eligibility, including junior attackman Christopher Tecca and junior midfielder Josiah Baker-Connick. Although fall ball is beginning to wrap up, the incoming talent hopes to fill those shoes as the new season begins in the spring.

“We lost a lot of seniors,” freshman defender Trevor Gale said. “At most of the practices, it’s 75 percent freshman, which is great because you can see the future of the program is really bright.”

According to Gale, the returning players are prepared to coach the new faces to be well-situated and fluent on both the offense and defense. Matt Mohr, a junior goalie entering his last year of eligibility, said the biggest challenge is finding the right balance of team chemistry.

“We just have to make sure we give them the right coaching and practice. I think we will be right there at the top where we were last year,” Mohr said. “I think we have the guys that can do it as long as we work together and play the game I know we can.”

Transitioning into collegiate lacrosse is another obstacle that the young players face, according to Mohr.

“The level of competition definitely shoots up here, and you figure that out pretty quick,” he said.

Freshman attackman Charlie Kline said the motivation comes from not only having a great coaching staff but also great players.

“It’s really easy when you’re playing on a team that’s not very good to get in a habit of not going 100 percent [sic],” he said. “But when you’re surrounded by [veteran] guys, you have to play your best every single practice.”

As the regular season begins to creep up, the Huskies are currently playing with a lot of injuries – another barrier they will need to overcome.

“What was a young team already has become an even younger team on the field,” Mohr said.

Kline says the seniors are stepping up to the plate and taking on big roles and that “a lot of the rookies are jumping right in and catching up with the team.”

In addition to preparing for the regular season, the club team will host the Boston Autumn Classic, an event the squad hopes to make an annual tradition. The teams will play on Nov. 16 at Parsons Field. The Huskies will go head-to-head with conference opponents Boston College, University of Vermont and University of New Hampshire.

“We certainly realize it’s a fall scrimmage,” Mohr said. “It’s not a win or a loss on our record, but at the same time, these are conference opponents, guys we will see in the spring. We want to put forth a good showing and win.”

The event serves as an opportunity to uncover the strengths and weaknesses on the field, which can help spark another successful season.

“I can speak for all the returners and myself. We want to return to the national championships. We’ll do whatever it takes,” Mohr said. “For the new guys, I’m not sure if they know what they’re playing for yet, but we want them to get the idea that this is real, this counts and there is something to play for.”

The team possesses a high-level of confidence and is eager to make a strong statement.

With new faces and returning talent, the Huskies are determined to remain a top contender.

“A lot of people discredit club teams, but we work hard and we take it as seriously as a D1 program,” Kline said. “It’s going to be a good season. I think we got a lot of raw talent and our chemistry is coming together super fast.”

