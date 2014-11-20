By Ethan Schroeder, news correspondent

The Northeastern men’s soccer team’s season ended on a melancholy note with a 1-0 overtime loss to the University of Delaware on Friday.

Having defeated the Blue Hens (13-6-1) 3-2 in their only head-to-head matchup of the season, the Huskies (8-11-1) entered Friday’s game confident in their chances. Stellar play from junior goalkeeper Dylan Faber kept Northeastern only one score away from advancing to the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) finals, but the team found itself unable to pull the trigger.

The game’s matchup consisted of little offensive production from either team. With only three shots coming from each side, the majority of play was concentrated in the middle of the field.

Both teams battled to move the ball forward, but with little luck. Northeastern nearly jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 43rd minute when senior forward Donovan Fayd’Herbe de Maudave connected with a volley from outside the box, but the shot sailed inches wide of the net, sending the Huskies back to the drawing board.

As the match entered the second half, Northeastern’s attack continued to improve. With four shots, three corner kicks and several close chances, NU kept the Blue Hens on their toes for most of the period. Delaware threatened occasionally with five shots, but only one of them required intervention from Faber.

The game’s score remained at 0-0 as regulation came to an end, forcing the Huskies seventh overtime period of the season. Up until that point, Northeastern boasted a season record of 5-0-1 in extra time. This time around, however, it was the Huskies who found themselves on the losing side. A 20-yard free kick from Delaware freshman midfielder Carlos Perales found its way past Faber and into the net, and NU’s season was effectively over.

“We thought the championship was there to be had,” Head Coach Brian Ainscough said. “We thought we had as good of a chance as the other three teams in contention. It’s disappointing that we couldn’t get the win in regulation because I thought we had the better game over 90 minutes.”

Despite the result, Northeastern’s group of talented freshmen found ways to make its presence known over the course of the game. Midfielder Brad Fountain and forward Frantzdy Pierrot led the team’s overall attack with two shots apiece. Pierrot was named the CAA Rookie of the Year earlier in the week and earned Second Team All-CAA honors. Fountain, despite missing two games to a leg injury, secured Third Team and Rookie Team All-CAA honors.

“At the start of the season, you could see how young the team was with the large group of freshmen,” senior defender Simon Cox said. “Now, looking to the future, with the core of the team remaining going into next season, good things are going to come from this group.”

Along with Pierrot and Fountain, three other Huskies earned postseason honors. Redshirt senior defender Ambry Moss and Cox joined Pierrot on the Second Team, while redshirt freshman midfielder Daniel Arvidsson was recognized on the conference’s All-Academic Team.

With its 2014 campaign officially over, Northeastern now begins the process of preparing for next season. According to Ainscough, the future is bright for the Huskies.

“We’re right where we want to be,” he said. “We’re losing some good players, but we have some young guys that should be able to replace them. Plus, we’re working on a strong recruiting class. As I look around the CAA, I would think that we’re going to be a team to be reckoned with next year.”

Photo courtesy Jim Pierce, Northeastern Athletics