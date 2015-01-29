By Alana Dore, deputy inside editor
Event of The Week: Thursday, Jan. 29
Amy Poehler, comedian, producer, writer, author of a New York Times Best Seller, “Yes Please” and Golden Globe Award winning actress is coming to town. Poehler, who is currently starring as Leslie Knope in the last season of “Parks and Recreation” and hosts and produces her own award-winning online series, “Smart Girls at the Party,” will be receiving this year’s Woman of the Year award from Hasty Pudding Theatricals. Established in 1951, the Woman of the Year award is given to performers who have made a substantial contribution to the world of entertainment. The festivities will begin with a parade through Cambridge, led by Poehler, followed with a celebratory roast and the presentation of the Pudding Pot at Farkas Hall in Harvard Square. There will be a press conference to follow and a performance by this year’s Hasty Pudding cast members’ 167th production, “¡Oops!… Madrid it again!” 12 Holyoke Street; 2:45 – 5 p.m.; free.
Friday, Jan. 30
Brown Box Theatre presents, for a two weekends only, “Echoes,” a play in two acts written by N. Richard Nash in 1973. Nash is remembered, almost solely, for his creation of “The Rainmaker in 1954, which was then turned into a movie with Katherine Hepburn. This show is about a young man and woman, Sam and Tilda, who search to determine the truth about their lives while falling in love despite being patients at an insane asylum. The three-person cast brings the play to life under the direction of Kyler Taustin. 290 Congress Street; 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.; free.
Saturday, Jan. 31
Prepare for Super Bowl Sunday with the 7th Annual Some Like it Hot – Chili Cook-off. Some of Harvard Square’s best restaurants will be providing chili samples in front of Crema Cafe in Deguglielmo Plaza. Past winners of the cook-off include Redline in 2011 and Tory Row in 2010. The public is invited to grab some chili, cast its vote for the best and enjoy the free musical entertainment. Maybe you will head home with some new ideas for your own Super Bowl party. 27 Brattle Street; 1 – 2:30 p.m.; free.
Sunday, Feb. 1
If you still have the energy to venture out after the Patriots play the Seahawks in Glendale, Ariz. hit up Zuzu Bar for The Ranger Zone comedy variety show. The night features stand-up from Gary Peterson, Tawanda Gona, Rob Crean and more. The night will also include a Punch and Judy puppet show from Puppet Master Jake aka Jake Schachter, a performance by Jady Sylvan, who The Boston Globe called a “risqué queer icon;” and comedian Dennis Hurley, recently featured on Comedy Central’s Daily Show. 474 Massachusetts Ave.; 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.; free.
Monday, Feb. 2
Celebrate Black History Month this week at The African American Experience: Nourishing the Soul Through Music and Food. The night will feature musical performances by Jah Jah Drummers and Caribbean percussionists, food tastings and a panel discussion with guest speakers, including culinary historian Jessica Harris, Ph.D., Northeastern University associate professor Leonard Brown, Ph.D., and Babson professor of history Frederick Douglass Opie, Ph.D. 120 Tremont Street; 6 – 8 p.m.; free.
Tuesday, Feb. 3
This Tuesday night, Jamie Cullum, jazz and pop vocalist, will perform at the Berklee Performance Center. Cullum is known for his ability to reimagine top hits and classic standards, blending songs across different genres and providing listeners with unexpected, modern twists. He was recently signed to the iconic Island Records label. Cullum is the most successful U.K. jazz artist ever having a sold over 10 million records world-wide. His latest album, “Interlude,” was created in collaboration with producer Benedic Lamdin of Nostalgia 77. 136 Massachusetts Ave.; 7:30 – 10 p.m.; $40.
Wednesday, Feb. 4
The French Cultural Center is debuting a new gallery of work by celebrated Hungarian photographer Béla Kalmann. Kalmann owned and ran Studio 350 on Newbury Street for over 25 years. The gallery contains the sixteen surviving images from his travels through France in the ‘60s and ‘80s. There will be complimentary food and drink at the opening reception on Wednesday. The exhibit will remain free and open to the public until March 2nd. 53 Marlborough Street; 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., free.
Photo courtesy MyCanon creative commons
The art of flipping will always earn good money
if you are able to cut costs and manage the development.
Homeowners can claim basic items as deductible,
such as property taxes and mortgage interest charges.
The lack of inventory in the low and middle range
of the market drove the average home prices up 8.
Good write-up. I absolutely appreciate this website.
Stick with it!
After seeking the best electrical services for both residential as well as commercial goals, the best option could function as the Armor Electric.
My programmer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on a
variety of websites for about a year and am anxious about switching to another platform.
I have heard very good things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my
wordpress content into it? Any kind of help would
be greatly appreciated!
Aw, this was an incredibly good post. Finding the time and
actual effort to produce a good article… but what can I say… I hesitate a whole lot and never manage to get anything done.
[b]Money Lobby GTA[/b] to najlepszy sposob na kase w GTA Online.
Mozesz zebrac nawet [b]GTA$ 100 000 000[/b] wciagu 3 dni dostepu
do specjalnych sesji podczas ktorych na glowe Twojej postaci sypana jest
wirtualana gotowka.
Za 5EUR wplacone przez Paypal, Paysafecard lub SMS otrzymujesz zaproszenie do [b]Money
Lobby[/b] z gtaforum.pl.
Kup teraz [b]Money Lobby GTA 5[/b]
Hmm it appears ⅼike your site ate mү first сomment (it ԝas super long) so I guess І’ll jսst sum itt
ᥙp ԝhat I hаd աritten and ѕay, І’m thoroughly enjoying your
blog. I ɑs welⅼ am ann aspiring blog logger Ƅut I’m stiⅼl new
to the աhole thіng. Do yoᥙ have any helpful
hints forr fіrst-time blog writers? I’d certаinly aρpreciate іt.
I’ve learn several just right stuff here. Definitely worth
bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how so much effort you put to make this
type of magnificent informative site.
This is a very good tip especially to those fresh to the
blogosphere. Short but very accurate info… Many thanks
for sharing this one. A must read article!
The shipment could readily be in the hundreds of pounds if hundreds of
shirts are purchased.
Lots of men and women may benefit from your
writing. Cheers!
Remarkable! Its really awesome paragraph, I have got much clear
idea about from this piece of writing.