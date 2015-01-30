By Sara Tucker, managing editor
In October, comedian and bestselling author Chelsea Handler took to Instagram with a topless picture of herself on horseback – a photo that spoofed one of Russian President Vladimir Putin from 2009, also shirtless atop a horse. Wednesday, Handler came back with another post, this one of her astride a camel in Israel with pasties of the Israeli flag concealing her nipples.
The original photo on the horse, captioned “Anything a man can do, a woman has the right to do better. #kremlin” was promptly removed by Instagram for violating the company’s “community guidelines,” according to a message the company sent Handler. She wasted no time posting a screenshot of Instagram’s response, as well as an angry tweet calling Instagram out for being “sexist.”
She then reposted the original photo, this time with the caption, “If [I]nstagram takes this down again, you’re saying Vladimir Putin Has more [first] amendment rights than me. Talk to your bosses.” Instagram again removed the photo.
All was quiet was Handler for about a month, until she posted a photo of her naked backside superimposed next to Kim Kardashian’s viral cover shoot for Paper magazine.
“Can you believe more than [two a**es] can fit on the same screen? Guess which one’s real. Your move, [Instagram],” she said, alluding to the removal of her previous photo. The photo, which contains no frontal nudity, was left as she posted it, still viewable on her Instagram account.
Many thought Handler was finished with her assault on Instagram after the photo was not removed, but, to the dismay of some and the delight of others, the comedian, who is currently in Israel, posted yet another topless photo of herself on Wednesday.
This time, however, she opted for Israeli flag pasties to cover her nipples, thereby making the photo Insta-acceptable.
“A Muslim allowed a topless Jew to sit on his camel,” she captioned. “And we say we can’t live side by side? I say we try and we can and we will. And, you don’t even have to be topless. L’chaim.”
Handler is one of several celebrities, including Miley Cyrus, who have participated in the #freethenipple campaign, which aims to bring attention to the stigma around women’s breasts and their public display.
“Free the Nipple is a film, an equality movement and a mission to empower women across the world,” the group’s website says. “We stand against female oppression and censorship, both in the United States and around the globe.”
World peace via full frontal nudity? What could be better?
Photo courtesy Hot Gossip Italia, Creative Commons.
Hello my friend! I wish to say that this post is
amazing, great written and come with almost all significant
infos. I’d like to look extra posts like this .
TLC
[…]one of our visitors lately proposed the following website[…]
low cost business phone gta
[…]we came across a cool site that you simply might enjoy. Take a appear for those who want[…]
Enrollment
[…]Here is a superb Blog You might Locate Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
gourmet coffee of kona
Buy the most awarded Gourmet Kona Brands! Direct from Kona buys on strong farm fresh ground Gourmet Coffee or Gourmet Kona Coffee Beans.
rv roadside assistance
[…]the time to read or go to the subject material or web sites we have linked to below the[…]
you can find out more
[…]Every after inside a whilst we pick blogs that we study. Listed beneath would be the most up-to-date sites that we pick out […]
Tongue Vibrator Toy
[…]Every once inside a even though we pick out blogs that we read. Listed below are the newest internet sites that we pick […]
adam and eve,
[…]we like to honor several other online web pages around the net, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Below are some webpages worth checking out[…]
Cheap Vape Supplies
[…]one of our guests not long ago proposed the following website[…]
free pc games download for windows 10
[…]usually posts some incredibly intriguing stuff like this. If youre new to this site[…]
Glass Dildo
[…]Here is an excellent Weblog You might Discover Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
Adam and Eve Lube
[…]one of our guests just lately advised the following website[…]
Best G Spot Vibrator
[…]that could be the end of this post. Right here you will obtain some web-sites that we consider youll value, just click the hyperlinks over[…]
nike jordan
[…]here are some links to websites that we link to for the reason that we assume they’re worth visiting[…]
inovation
[…]just beneath, are numerous totally not associated web pages to ours, on the other hand, they’re certainly worth going over[…]
coffee beans kona
Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!
windows games free download
[…]one of our visitors recently proposed the following website[…]
Commercial estate agent
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated information, nevertheless genuinely worth taking a look, whoa did 1 discover about Mid East has got more problerms as well […]