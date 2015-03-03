By Mary Whitfill, editor-in-chief
Separate from the current Dzhokhar Tsarnev trial underway in Boston, a Florida group says it plans to sue the FBI for $30 million in thedeath of Ibragim Todashev, a friend of Boston Marathon bombing suspect Tamerlan Tsarnev. Todashev was killed in his Orlando apartment in May of 2013 by FBI agent Aaron McFarlane during a police interview.
During the interview, Todashev, an mixed martial arts fighter, allegedly attacked the agent with a pipe and threw a table at him after implicating himself and Tamerlan Tsarnev in a 2011 Waltham triple homicide.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations Florida, a civil rights group, filed a notice on Monday and, in a statement on the same day, Todashev’s parents accused the FBI of killing their son “in cold blood.”
Neither the FBI or McFarlane have commented on the lawsuit.
McFarlane has been the subject of two police brutality lawsuits, including the high-profile trial against Oakland police when officers were charged with kidnapping, bearing and planting false evidence. In this case, McFarlane pleaded the fifth. He was also the subject of four internal affairs investigations, according to the Daily Beast.
Due to his potentially violent past, the lawyer for the Todashev’s claim the FBI was “negligent” in the hiring of McFarlane.
“I want justice first and foremost,” Todashev’s father, Abdul-Baki Todashev, told the Daily Beast.“I never thought that things like this happen outside of the movies.”
A report released in 2014 explains that a Florida prosecutor and the Department of Justice ruled separately that the FBI agent acted in self-defense when he shot Todashev.
Photo courtesy Cliff.
