By Stephanie Eisemann, news staff

Entry of the Week: Sunday April 5, 3:15 a.m.

Northeastern University Police Department (NUPD) spoke with a passenger in an Uber vehicle parked in front of Davenport A. The passenger appeared to be highly intoxicated and had no idea of where he lived. NUPD requested EMS, who arrived and transported the former student to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. EMS requested NUPD ride inside the ambulance.

Monday, March 30

11:44 a.m.

NUPD reported a door in Holmes Hall had inappropriate writing on it relating to sexual harassment. A report was filed.

12:43 p.m.

A student reported that seven of his items were missing from a dryer in International Village (IV) when he returned for his laundry. A report was filed.

4:14 p.m.

A student reported to NUPD that he received a phone call from a male, claiming to be a police officer, from Washington demanding money be sent to a location in Quincy. A report was filed.

Wednesday, April 1

7:43 p.m.

A student reported her laptop was stolen from the Starbucks on Huntington Avenue at approximately 4 p.m. A report was filed. The computer’s tracking software was shut off at the time of report.

Thursday, April 2

10:29 a.m.

The manager of Wollaston’s Market in Marino Center reported that he was detaining a shoplifter who was cooperative at the time. NUPD spoke with the student, and the suspect was banned from both campus Wollaston’s Market locations. She also signed a trespassing notice.

8:23 p.m.

A student filed an incident report with the Office of Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution (O.S.C.C.R.), stating that another student had been harassing and following her. The accused student refused to leave the other student alone after repeated requests.

Friday, April 3

11:46 a.m.

A student reported to NUPD that she received a check in the mail with a letter informing her to deposit the check and withdraw a certain amount of money. She deposited the check but was informed by bank staff that the check was fraudulent. She was charged a fee. A report was filed.

11:27 p.m.

A Resident Assistant (RA) reported offensive words written on a whiteboard outside a dorm room on the sixth floor of IV. A report was filed.

Saturday, April 4

2:20 a.m.

A student called to request evaluation for an intoxicated friend in Burstein Hall. The male’s speech was slurred and he could not walk. NUPD requested EMS, who transported the student to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

3:49 a.m.

An RA on duty in 650 Columbus Ave. reported a student was intoxicated and passed out in the hallway. NUPD responded and requested EMS, who then transported the student to the Boston Medical Center.

10:13 p.m.

Gainsborough Garage staff reported that a vehicle in the parking lot of Matthews Arena had a smashed window. NUPD responded and reported that the driver, who is not affiliated with the university, parked in her spot at about 7:30 p.m. and the vehicle’s side window was broken sometime after. Nothing appeared to have been stolen from the vehicle. A report was filed.

Sunday, April 5

4:05 a.m.

An RA in Smith Hall reported a highly intoxicated female had vomited on herself in the restroom. NUPD responded and spoke to the girl, who was conscious and alert. She signed a medical waiver and stayed in her room for the night. A report was filed.