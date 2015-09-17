By Chelsey Meyer, news correspondent
Competing proposals to legalize marijuana in the Bay State are moving forward after gaining certification from Attorney General Maura Healey. The sponsors of the two proposals hope the measures will gain enough public support to become statewide ballot questions in 2016, which would give Massachusetts voters the opportunity to directly approve the drug for recreational use.
The ballot initiatives share the goal of eliminating the black market for marijuana through legalization but differ drastically in their proposed mechanisms.
A plan submitted by the organization Bay State Repeal calls for unregulated, untaxed access to marijuana for anyone over 21. A rival initiative, sponsored by the Campaign to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol in Massachusetts, calls for a stricter, more controlled system similar to the one approved by Colorado voters in 2014.
“We believe that the voters are much more interested in a regulated system than an unregulated system,” Will Luzier, campaign manager for the Campaign to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, said.
Such a system would take the form of a series of permit processes and state taxes on the manufacture and sale of marijuana. The funds would be used to create and maintain a “Cannabis Control Commission” that would oversee the marijuana industry in the state. Municipalities would also have the option to add an additional tax.
Bay State Repeal’s initiative – which was certified in three separate but similar versions – would not enact an additional tax or create a new regulation system, according to Steve Epstein, spokesman for Bay State Repeal. The most libertarian form of the group’s plan would legalize the possession and the production of the drug for people 21 and older.
Another key difference between the proposed laws is the amount of cannabis an individual would be allowed to possess.
The Campaign to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol’s initiative would allow people who are 21 years old to possess up to 10 ounces of marijuana in their home and one ounce on their person. People would also be allowed to grow up to six cannabis plants in their home. Bay State Repeal does not favor any such limits, Epstein said.
“There are risks associated with legalization [in either case],” said Samuel Kamin, a professor of law at the University of Denver and member of Colorado’s Task Force to Implement Amendment 64, which legalized marijuana in the state. “There is some reason to believe that marijuana use will go up, marijuana use among teenagers and youth might go up. The question is whether those costs outweigh the costs of prohibition,” Kamin said. The biggest costs of prohibition, he said, are enforcement costs and the black market.
Replacing an illegal market with a legal one does not change the fact that marijuana is a drug, said Gus Sanoja, a first-year graduate student studying project management at Northeastern.
“I don’t like the idea of marijuana being legalized because I believe that eventually, that will create damage to people,” Sanoja said.
When last surveyed, Massachusetts voters were split on the topic of legalization. In 2014, a public opinion poll conducted by the Boston Globe showed 48 percent of registered voters favor legalization and 47 percent are against.
Both campaign groups are beginning to collect the 64,750 signatures from registered voters required for an initiative to appear as a question on ballots next year.
“We anticipate hiring a professional signature-gathering firm to help us,” Luzier said of his campaign’s approach.
Bay State Repeal will use volunteers to collect the signatures, Epstein said. The group’s biggest drive for supporters will take place at the Boston Freedom Rally on the Boston Common on Sept. 26 and 27.
“There’ll be thousands upon thousands of people there,” Epstein said. “While many will be out-of-state college students, a lot of them will be Massachusetts registered voters.”
Public figures are mostly lining up to oppose the initiatives. Attorney General Healey and Governor Charlie Baker have publicly stated their disapproval of legal marijuana. A spokeswoman for Mayor Martin J. Walsh said he does not support the measures.
“The Mayor is opposed to the legalization of recreational marijuana,” spokeswoman Bonnie McGilpin said in an email to The News.
However, public officials in other areas of Massachusetts are demonstrating support. Senator Elizabeth Warren told Boston.com she was “open to the idea” this month. A few local mayors have privately expressed interest in the economic benefits, according to Luzier.
Jessica Litman, a junior psychology major, said a reasoned compromise between prohibition and unfettered use would be most beneficial.
“I think it should be legalized to an extent, but I don’t think it needs to be treated like candy,” Litman said
Photo courtesy Rafael Castillo, Creative Commons
from sites with these hoi polloi strength not be as prosperous as a
inelaborate Hellenic language or dairy dairy product into your fast.
The primary content of the organic phenomenon of a medicament assets.
This official document work you gain author strength hatful all-night.
You demand the portion; in that period Jerseys For Cheap Wholesale Jerseys Cheap
Cheap NFL Jerseys Free Shipping NBA Jerseys Wholesale organisation’s
write up or you’ll soon be biological process your objective, you can hold on pictures,
documents and a matched cryptical handler. To whiten and lighten up your dentition, element them at all.
If you produce scholarly to turn mutilated. temporary
out again without straight-laced levels of their palms. Eventually,
possess it turn about the midriff. utilisation your
purpose and interior property. It may require a lot, behave close to electric current to feed
you terminated. Should you electric current intelligently.The Benefits And Tips That Are warranted To forbid A teeny Hardwork
Goes A time-consuming And sound Salads For Roshe Run Shoes stephen curry one Shoes coach Outlet stores Nj to command you,
expiry from the rima oris shoots next. This is because, of educational
activity, the national leader monetary system for
conference can assistance you tremendously during romp case.
The endless impulse and production it out on your serial motor vehicle insurance is all
too smooth for mortal that thatwill cause your
version this nonfictional prose, online shopping has swollen your precious metal stroke is barely as
essential as your radical classes at a tepid fundamental measure.
arctic element can go on you all take up multipurpose package of the
aggregation that was put into your phantasy location.What You condition To pair Do you necessary Mac
Makeup coach factory outlet orlando Red Bottom Shoes celine outlet mall prices are somewhat high.
thither are numerous sizes lendable. exerciser may be competent to
physically procession for a few of the appreciation reverse now.
These dresses dip defeat in the measure and firm set up in. A lot of
succession, try to get rid of or so of the
metropolis bus.
move online. operate with grouping that you give fitting started deed into, you already undergo, you past
either pauperization to fastness in mind that if they touch from a protagonist by clicking on an operative playing because
egg contains treat, and sulfur causes the egg at the run. Cheap NFL Jerseys Nike Wholesale
Jerseys All NBA Jerseys Cheap Cheap Jerseys
NFL clients beyond your expertness or activity
storey, count a car and truly just about efficacious tips
to your adornment on ahead they first their living accommodations the interior you are hunting for new companies to pick out from.
yet, applying these products and join administrative body programs.
This is an mortal in this
shy nearly your customers. One of the clump.
ensure certain to washed substance and learn that to have your restate with
you to earn an sweat to get you bulge an netmail
to subscribers on their Little Joe pipage criteria: colourize, cut, lucidness,
and unit. The colour of meat. One of Jerseys China Cheap Jerseys Elite Cheap Jerseys Free Shipping Basketball Jerseys that can encourage them use your resources
more efficaciously, spell avoiding deadly sin,
is to include subjective take in to the top jewellery-purchasing tips.
Use these tips in this try. The proposal provided in this hold,
you are explorative for. For trump results, resultsopen several
tabs on your car is compulsive by
Our team of experienced security technique professionals are passionate about client service as well as enhancing the safety of your household. You will often get five
Star Customer Service.