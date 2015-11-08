Starting on Saturday morning and extending into Sunday, Nov. 8, Extra Life threw a 24 hour charity event at the Cambridge Innovation Center near Kendall Square. Extra Life sponsors 24 hour nonstop video game events to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
Photos by Scotty Schenck, photo editor
Peter Remington, 9, plays Minecraft at Extra Life’s event in Cambridge.
Don Mitchell, 26, from Allston plays Halo 5.
Hanh Solo, 31, center, plays video games at the 24 hour charity event hosted by Cambridge Innovation Center.
Jay Remington, 46, center, watches as his sons, Patrick, 6, left, and Peter, 9, play Minecraft together on Nov. 7.
Victor Suski, 26, owner of AVGL, a sponsor of the event and Jonathon Roberts, 26, play video games together.
