Northeastern’s men’s basketball team defeated the Harvard Crimson, 80-71, on Wednesday, Dec. 3, in front of thousands at Matthews Arena. The Huskies currently have a record of 5-1, and will play against the Detroit Titans on Dec. 5.
Photos by Brian Bae, deputy photo editor
The Huskies earned Boston bragging rights by sweeping both Boston University and Harvard in the 15-16 season.
Sophomore guard Devon Begley, 20, drives past Harvard defenders
Senior forward Quincy Ford, 12, shoots a fade away jumper. Quincy had a team high 22 points against Harvard.
Sophomore guard Devon Begley, 20, dribbles down the court.
The 2014-15 CAA championship banner was hung in Matthew arena as the Huskies look on.
Senior guard David Walker, 4, avoids two defenders and shoot a layup.
Senior guard David Walker, 4, shoots a three.
Senior Caleb Donnelly, 15, shoots a three.
Senior forward Quincy Ford, 12, shoots a free throw.
Max Plansky, 25, smiles after a 80-71 Husky victory over cross town rivals Harvard University.
