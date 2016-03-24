Compiled by Stephanie Eisemann, news staff
Crime of the Week
Tuesday, March 22
12:58 a.m.
Northeastern University Police Department (NUPD) stopped a Jeep Grand Cherokee registered to Massachusetts and operated by a man unaffiliated with Northeastern University (NU). The driver had run a red light at Massachusetts Avenue and St. Botolph Street, nearly striking several pedestrians. His license and registration were active, but the subject was found to have a warrant out of Quincy District Court for operating with a suspended license and possession of a Class A substance. NUPD placed the man under arrest at 1:06 a.m. and notified Todisco Towing to tow the vehicle. NUPD transported the subject to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Transit Police headquarters for booking and filed a report.
Monday, March 14
8:29 a.m.
An NU staff member called to report that someone had attempted to gain entry to his office in West Village H between Friday and Monday. NUPD responded, and a sergeant detective processed the scene. A report was filed.
Tuesday, March 15
12:06 a.m.
A member of the NU cleaning staff reported someone inside a room in Ell Hall. NUPD responded and spoke to the subject, who was unaffiliated with NU but in possession of a student’s Husky Card. The subject was banned from the area and escorted off the property to Huntington Avenue.
2:43 p.m.
An NU student reported she was scammed out of $3,900 by a roommate she found on an Indiana website. A report was filed.
7:46 p.m.
An NU student reported a man tearing down posters and yelling in International Village (IV). NUPD located the man in the lobby and identified him as a guest. NUPD could not get any more information, as the subject became combative with the officers. NUPD requested Emergency Medical Services (EMS), which responded and transported the man to Boston Medical Center. NUPD followed EMS to the hospital and determined the subject was under the influence of LSD. A report was filed.
10:10 p.m.
A work order reported a plumber left his keys in an access panel in Willis Hall and returned to find them missing. A report was filed.
11:08 p.m.
An NU student reported that an unknown man followed her from Tremont Street to her residence on Cunard Street as she was walking home from work. The student passed her residence and walked directly to NUPD, where the suspect stopped following her. NUPD then escorted the student to her residence. A report was filed.
Wednesday, March 16
9:56 a.m.
A man who frequents the Marino Center area was reported on the suspicion he was doing drugs in the bathroom. NUPD responded and spoke to the man, who was unaffiliated with NU. He was found to have an internal record and two default warrants from Boston Court and Roxbury District Court. NUPD arrested the subject.
3:12 p.m.
An NU student reported his unattended backpack was stolen from his front porch on Parker Street within minutes of being left there. A report was filed.
Thursday, March 17
10:29 a.m.
NUPD reported graffiti in the fire stairwell on the 15th floor of IV’s West Tower. A report was filed.
10:44 a.m.
The director of the Gordon Engineering Leadership Program reported a computer was stolen from a room in the Stearns Center. NUPD responded and found a subject fitting the given description in front of Centennial Common. The subject, unaffiliated with NU, was checked for warrants with negative results. The victim confirmed the identity of the subject by matching the computer’s serial number. The subject was placed under arrest at 11:30 a.m. and will be charged with larceny over $250, trespassing and receiving stolen property.
7:31 p.m.
An NU student reported his unattended cell phone was stolen from the basketball courts of the Marino Center. A report was filed.
8:45 p.m.
An NU student reported her credit card was stolen from her Willis Hall mailbox. A report was filed.
Friday, March 18
9:03 a.m.
The Hackney Unit of the Boston Police Department (BPD) dropped off a Maine driver’s license belonging to an NU student. NUPD confirmed the ID was fake. A report was filed.
9:51 a.m.
The head of technical facilities for art and design reported that before an NU student went on medical leave, he signed out camera equipment from Ryder Hall and is refusing to return it. A report was filed.
10:11 a.m.
An NU student reported his iPhone was stolen from a room in the Forsyth Building the previous day. A report was filed.
12:59 p.m.
An individual unaffiliated with NU called NUPD from Michigan to report receiving several purchase orders from someone claiming to be a representative from Northeastern. A report was filed.
2:39 p.m.
An NU staff member reported an attempted breaking and entering incident into a YMCA room. NUPD responded and found pry marks but no items missing. A report was filed.
3:31 p.m.
A part-time engineer for WRBB Radio Station reported that when he went to the penthouse at Willis Hall where the radio equipment, along with BPD equipment, is stored, he noticed the door had been pried open. Some radio equipment had been moved. A report was filed.
Saturday, March 19
4:05 p.m.
A proctor in White Hall reported a resident was intoxicated and requested that NUPD check on her. NUPD responded and requested EMS to evaluate the 18-year-old, who was breathing but not conscious. EMS responded at 4:43 p.m. and transported her to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. The Residence Director (RD) on call was notified.
6:03 p.m.
NUPD stopped a man, unaffiliated with NU, urinating in public on Benton Street near Columbus Avenue. The man was acting loud and disorderly toward NUPD. The subject was checked for warrants with negative results but was found to have lengthy previous records from Massachusetts and Rhode Island. NUPD will be summonsing the man to court for lewd and lascivious behavior. He was sent on his way without further incident.
Sunday, March 20
2:44 a.m.
A proctor reported being informed that a man was passed out in front of the elevator on the third floor of West Village F. NUPD responded and requested EMS for the NU student, who was in and out of consciousness. EMS was notified and arrived at 2:59 a.m. to transport the student to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center for further evaluation. The RD on call was notified.
3:27 a.m.
A Resident Assistant (RA) reported an NU student vomiting and possibly intoxicated in a second floor bathroom of Smith Hall. NUPD responded and spoke to the student, who was oriented to person, place and time. The student declined all medical attention and signed a medical waiver. A report was filed.
3:56 a.m.
An RA in 319 Huntington Ave. reported her roommate was intoxicated and needed assistance. The RA stated the student was conscious and speaking but laying on the floor and unable to walk. NUPD responded and reported the student was conscious and alert to person, place and time. The student declined all medical attention and signed a medical waiver. A report was filed.
3:42 p.m.
While NUPD was conducting inventory of a lost wallet recovered at Loftman Hall, they reported finding a fake ID belonging to an NU student. A report was filed.
5:34 p.m.
An NU student reported her bicycle was stolen from the racks outside of Snell Library between Saturday and Sunday afternoon. A report was filed.
Monday, March 21
9:30 a.m.
An NU student called NUPD to report his unattended backpack was stolen from a closet on the fourth floor of Dodge Hall. A report was filed.
12:52 p.m.
An NU student reported her laptop and wallet were stolen from a coat closet in a Dodge Hall room. A report was filed.
7:49 p.m.
An NU student reported his bicycle was stolen from the racks beside Snell Library. NUPD responded and reported the bike was secured with a cable lock on Thursday. When the student returned at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Monday, the lock had been cut and the bike stolen. A report was filed.
