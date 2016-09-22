Compiled by Stephanie Eisemann, news staff

Crime of the Week: Tuesday, Sept. 13

1:02 p.m.

A Northeastern University (NU) student reported being friended by a woman on Facebook who asked him to Skype. During the Skype session he exposed himself and the woman later informed him if he did not wire her $500 she would send the video to all of his friends. A report was filed.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

10:11 a.m.

The Northeastern University Police Department (NUPD) reported an NU parent was receiving emails requesting money from a subject posing as an NU staff member. No money was ever transferred, however, and a report was filed.

2:01 p.m.

An NU student reported being approached last semester by a man who told him his car broke down and he needed money. He did not give the man any money but saw the same individual on campus the day prior to report. A report was filed.

4:01 p.m.

Boston Police Department (BPD) reported an unarmed robbery at the rear of Massachusetts Avenue Station. The subjects fled down Douglas Park toward the Lenox St. area. NUPD responded and reported checking the area for parties matching the subjects’ descriptions with negative results. BPD assumed jurisdiction.

4:55 p.m.

An NU student reported her wallet was stolen from somewhere on campus the day prior to report. A report was filed.

5:34 p.m.

An NU student reported he was approached by an unknown man on Harrison Ave. several days prior to report. The man stated his son was in the morgue and asked for $600 which the student provided. The subject said that the man has since been attempting to contact him to obtain more money. A report was filed.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

8:53 a.m.

The manager of Rebecca’s Cafe requested to speak with NUPD regarding students throwing cigarettes in the mulch by Speare Place. The manager said several small mulch fires have started recently. A report was filed.

12:59 p.m.

An NU student reported her gold Samsung Galaxy cell phone was stolen from the Curry Student Center. A report was filed.

3:36 p.m.

An NU staff member reported items were stolen from her office in Cabot Center. A report was filed.

5:26 p.m.

An NU student reported buying fake tickets on Craigslist. A report was filed.

8:45 p.m.

An NU student reported his bicycle was stolen from a rack in the North Lot. NUPD responded and reported the student could not provide the make or model of the bike, but stated it was valued at $1,500. A report was filed.

10:27 p.m.

An NU student reported leaving his Dell laptop in a room in Richards Hall around 5 p.m. and finding it missing upon returning at 10:15 p.m. A report was filed.

Thursday, Sept. 15

10:43 a.m.

An NU staff member reported a discrepancy in payments involving an NU student’s account. It is unknown at this time whether the student is a victim or a subject. A report was filed.

11:54 a.m.

An NU staff member reported a set of university keys was stolen from his office in Cabot Center. A report was filed.

12:57 p.m.

An NU student reported a university-owned Dell laptop was stolen from a room in 140 The Fenway. A report was filed.

3:24 p.m.

A proctor in International Village called to report a woman in her 40s had entered the building and started rambling nonsense. The woman then asked if she could use the bathroom. NUPD responded and spoke with the woman, who was unaffiliated with NU, in a basement classroom. NUPD escorted the woman out of the building and sent her on her way.

6:18 p.m.

A confidential rape case took place off campus.

Friday, Sept. 16

12:24 p.m.

A Turner Construction employee notified NUPD his unattended Microsoft laptop was stolen from Cabot Gym. A report was filed.

9:51 p.m.

Two NU students reported that 20 minutes prior they were followed by a group of approximately eight rowdy juveniles as they walked from Snell Library to West Village C. The group yelled at the students before leaving the area and heading toward Ruggles Station. The students were not harmed or offended, and NUPD checked the area for the group with negative results.

10:22 p.m.

NUPD reported stopping NU students for smoking marijuana at Hemenway Street and Symphony Road. NUPD confiscated a pipe and informed the students they would be referred to the Office of Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution (OSCCR). A report was filed.

10:30 p.m.

NUPD reported stopping two NU students in Carter Park for suspicion of drug use. NUPD reported confiscating an inhalant device known to be used for whippets. A report was filed.

10:59 p.m.

Staff members at Wollaston’s Market in West Village B reported a man yelling and intimidating customers and staff. NUPD responded and spoke with the man, who was unaffiliated with NU. He was found to have a positive criminal history and was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct and trespassing. The subject was transported to Transit Police Headquarters for booking. A report was filed.

Saturday, Sept. 17

6:46 p.m.

NUPD stopped a man unaffiliated with NU behind 289 Huntington Ave. The subject was found to have a positive criminal history but no warrants, and was placed under arrest for possession of a Class B substance. The subject was transported to Transit Police Headquarters for booking. A report was filed.

9:10 p.m.

A Resident Advisor (RA) reported the odor of marijuana coming from the fourth floor of Speare Hall. NUPD responded and reported speaking with an NU student. NUPD confiscated less than an ounce of the substance. A report was filed.

Sunday, Sept. 18

12:46 a.m.

An NU student called to report her friend was heavily intoxicated and vomiting outside of 109 Hemenway St. NUPD responded and reported the friend, unaffiliated with NU, was conscious but unresponsive and requested EMS. EMS transported the subject to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. The Residence Director (RD) was notified and a report was filed.

1:15 a.m.

An RA in Stetson West stated he was with a student who was vomiting in the men’s bathroom on the fourth floor. NUPD responded and spoke to the NU student, who was conscious and alert. He did not require any medical attention and the student signed a medical waiver. A report was filed.

1:29 a.m.

An NU student reported her friend, another NU student, was intoxicated and unable to walk in West Village C. She further stated she believed her friend had approximately 12 shots of an unknown alcohol at an off campus-location. NUPD responded and requested EMS, which transported the student to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. The RD was notified and a report was filed.

2:00 a.m.

Boston College Police (BCP) reported an NU student was transported from his/her location to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for intoxication. BCP planned to file a report for underage drinking. The RD was notified and a report was filed.

2:32 a.m.

An NU student reported her friend, another NU student, returned form an off-campus location to 116 St. Stephen St. approximately one hour ago. The student returned slightly intoxicated and at the time of report was semi-conscious and vomiting. NUPD responded and requested EMS, which transported her to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. The RD was notified and a report was filed.

3:14 a.m.

A proctor in West Village A reported an NU student signed in with another student who appeared to be intoxicated and unsteady. NUPD responded and reported the student was conscious and alert, though he admitted to drinking while underage. No medical attention was required, a medical waiver was signed and a report was filed.

3:57 a.m.

A proctor in West Village A called to state that a student had kicked the front door, causing a crack. NUPD responded and reported the bottom glass panel was cracked. Facilities was notified and a report was filed.

11:46 a.m.

NUPD reported the Bank of America ATM on Forsyth Street. appeared to have been tampered with. Bank of America was contacted and stated they would send a technician out to evaluate and service the machine. A report was filed.