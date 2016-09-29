Compiled by Stephanie Eisemann, news staff

Crime of the Week: Tuesday, Sept. 20

5:15 p.m.

Boston Police Department (BPD) reported a stabbing near Speare Place. Numerous callers confirmed a man with blood all over him was walking near Stetson West and the Fenway. Northeastern University Police Department (NUPD), BPD, Boston Fire Department (BFD) and Boston Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived on the scene. Witnesses stated that after the male went toward the Fenway, he walked toward Cahners Hall. NUPD checked the area with negative results and no further information was available, as witnesses only saw one man leave the area and did not see the stabbing occurred. BPD located the victim, unaffiliated with NU, at Agassiz Way and Park Drive. BPD assumed jurisdiction.

Monday, Sept. 19

12:16 p.m.

NUPD reported graffiti in the first floor men’s restroom in Shillman Hall. A report was filed.

12:56 p.m.

An NU professor reported a tire was stolen from his bicycle on Belvidere Street. A report was filed.

4:44 p.m.

An NU staff member reported that, while in a stall of the Lake Hall first floor women’s bathroom, she saw a man on the ground in the stall next to her attempting to record her on a cell phone. She yelled to the man, who then left the area. The staff member could not tell officers in which direction he may have left and NUPD checked the area with negative results. A report was filed.

9:47 p.m.

An NU student reported his laptop was stolen from his apartment located at 315 Huntington Ave. A report was filed.

11:00 p.m.

An NU student reported his bicycle was stolen from a rack outside Davenport Commons B between 7 and 11 p.m. A report was filed.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

1:13 p.m.

An NU student reported an incident where his Stetson West roommate made statements in an aggressive manner that left him uncomfortable and scared. A report was filed.

9:15 a.m.

An NU staff member reported a university-owned laptop was missing from Hastings Hall. A report was filed.

2:38 p.m.

An NU student reported he was robbed by an unarmed suspect while outside of 736 Parker St. on Saturday night. A report was filed.

3:16 p.m.

A staff member of the NU bookstore notified NUPD that she caught someone attempting to steal headphones from the store. The party was attempting to cut the cable from the headphones with a knife, then fled when caught. He appeared to be in his early 40s and was last seen leaving through the sliding doors of the Curry Student Center toward Ell Hall. NUPD checked the area with negative results. A report was filed.

8:25 p.m.

An NU Student reported her skateboard was stolen from the lobby of Ryder Hall. A report was filed.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

11:43 a.m.

An NU staff member reported an NU student was approached by a man claiming to be a chemistry professor and industrial engineer. The man said he had a business proposition for the student and requested $150. A report was filed.

9:17 p.m.

An email received by several NU staff members and written by a subject unaffiliated with NU was reported. The message contained rambling comments, but no threats. A report was filed.

10:10 p.m.

A Resident Advisor (RA) in Kerr Hall reported seeing three people on the roof of 153 Hemenway St. NUPD responded and spoke with three students who were advised they were not allowed on the roof and sent on their way. NUPD found the students gained access to the roof through an unsecured door.

10:48 p.m.

NUPD reported stopping three subjects at the war memorial in the Fenway who appeared to be involved in a drug activity. NUPD confiscated less than an ounce of marijuana from the three NU students. A report was filed.

Thursday, Sept. 22

2:06 a.m.

NUPD reported an intoxicated man behaving erratically and attempting to open several doors in the area of Snell Library facing Curry Student Center. NUPD responded and spoke to the subject, unaffiliated with NU. They transported the man back to the Marriott at 110 Huntington Ave., where he was currently staying.

4:28 a.m.

An NU student reported a man sleeping in the lobby of 768 Columbus Ave. NUPD responded and spoke with the homeless man unaffiliated with NU, who declined all NUPD services. The man was sent on his way without incident or report.

5:10 p.m.

An NU student reported attempted fraudulent activity on his computer. A report was filed.

6:08 p.m.

An NU student reported his bicycle was stolen from outside of 888 Tremont St., where it had been secured with a cable lock. A report was filed.

10:48 p.m.

An NU student reported her wallet was stolen from Snell Library. A report was filed.

Friday, Sept. 23

3:04 a.m.

NUPD was alerted by a East Village and responded to find significant smoke and a small fire in the trash can of the eighth floor laundry room. BPD and BFD also responded, and BFD was able to contain the fire and clear the smoke at 3:37 a.m. The building was deemed safe shortly after and facilities was notified of water damage to the sheet rock and carpet. A report was filed.

Saturday, Sept. 24

12:37 a.m.

NUPD received several intrusion alarms for the exterior doors of 106 St. Stephen St. NUPD responded and spoke to a subject unaffiliated with NU who was on the roof of the building and had violated the alarm several times. He stated his cousin was an NU student who lived in 116 St. Stephen St. and he was on campus visiting. NUPD responded to the NU student’s room and reported the visitor was banned from all NU property for possession of a Class D substance. A glass jar and two baggies of a green leafy substance were also confiscated. The NU student will be referred to the Office of Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution (OSCCR). All alarms were reset and a report was filed.

1:57 a.m.

NUPD reported speaking with four NU students across from Cahners Hall on the Fenway for possible Class D drug use. NUPD confiscated two marijuana cigarettes and sent all parties on their way. A report was filed.

2:34 p.m.

An emotionally disturbed person was reported in front of the NUPD station on Columbus Avenue. NUPD responded and reported the intoxicated man was unaffiliated with NU. The man agreed to leave.

4:12 p.m.

A man unaffiliated with NU reported his iPhone 6 was stolen from the International Village basement area. A report was filed.

Sunday, Sept. 25

1:55 a.m.

A proctor in Davenport Commons B reported two NU students had swiped into the building, one of whom appeared unsteady and smelled of alcohol. NUPD responded and spoke with the student who was conscious, alert and did not require medical attention. The party was over the legal drinking age.

3:02 a.m.

NUPD reported new graffiti on 101 Belvidere St. A report was filed.

3:48 a.m.

The Residential Safety Office (RSO) supervisor reported receiving a call from a Stetson East resident who requested medical attention for his roommate. The student was intoxicated and vomiting. NUPD responded and spoke with the subject who was conscious at the time and requested EMS. EMS arrived and evaluated the student who refused medical assistance and signed a medical waiver. A report was filed.

Monday, Sept. 26

2:09 a.m.

NUPD reported graffiti on the side of the building at Marbury Terrace done with red spray paint, which appeared to still be wet. NUPD took pictures and filed a report. There were four images: one of the letters “QP” or “OP,” “35 Savage,” “Jersey” and “Twenty Two Shots!”. Facilities was notified and a report was filed.