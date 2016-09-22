By news staff

Thursday, Sept. 22

The weekly Farmers Market at Kendall Square is back with some new and some favorite vendors coming to provide the community with a delicious array of food. Come get anything from fruit and veggies to sauces and quick lunches. Local favorites like Chicken and Rice Guys, Kitchen Millie and Rice Burg will deliver their signature classics. Plants and flowers from local markets will also be on sale, making this a botanical as well as epicurean treat for all. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. South Plaza; 350 Kendall Street, Cambridge; Free.

Friday, Sept. 23

Popular café and hip student hangout Tatte Fine Cookies & Cakes is joining forces with Niche Urban Garden Supply for a “Plants and Pastries Pop Up.” Come to Tatte’s Brookline location for a pop-up featuring delicious treats, beautiful flowers and ceramics. Come explore the wonderful world of Brookline and start your weekend off right. Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1003 Beacon Street, Brookline. 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.; 1003 Beacon St., Brookline; free.

Saturday, Sept. 24

CollegeFest 2016, the popular back-to-school event among New England college students, is coming this Saturday to Fenway Park. Thousands will flock to the iconic baseball stadium to enjoy live music from bands Western Education, TRY, the Wild Waiting, the Life Electric and the House on the Cliff. Festivalgoers will also have opportunities to win free swag and discounted Red Sox tickets. 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.; 4 Yawkey Way; free.

Sunday, Sept. 25

“Concert Across America Boston” will hold their flagship event at the Brighton Music Hall this Sunday. A diverse lineup awaits, with performances ranging from music to comedy acts, emceed by comedian Jimmy Tingle. Fans of bands Buffalo Tom, Belly and the Figgs will be delighted to see them perform at the iconic Allston venue. Concerts Across America is sponsored by several gun control coalitions. 7 – 11 p.m.; Brighton Music Hall; 158 Brighton Avenue, Allston; $20.

Monday, Sept. 26

HUBweek, a creative festival celebrating innovation, is hosting the Roxbury Innovation Showcase for people to see what local leaders are doing to improve our neighborhoods. Founded by a belief that “sharing accelerates innovation,” this showcase is a perfect way to meet entrepreneurs from the area and see what genius lies in our community. With light bites and snacks, what better way is there to network and socialize on a Monday night? 4 – 8 p.m.; 2300 Washington St.; free.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

If you’re an athlete, an adventurer, an outdoorist or someone looking for something new, look no further than Kendall Square. As a part of HUBweek, Charles River Canoe & Kayak will be hosting paddle races on Broad Canal for anyone willing to grab a paddle and get in the water. The weather should be sunny and warm, which welcomes water fun on the canal. Whether you want to row your own boat or just cheer on friends, the paddle race is an event that anyone can enjoy. 4 – 6 p.m.; 15 Broad Canal Way, Cambridge; free.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Relay for Life at Northeastern University is holding its first fundraiser of the year at Shake Shack. The restaurant’s menu includes burgers, shakes, crinkle-cut fries and flat-top hot dogs. Bring your friends, your appetites and your dollars, because if you bring this flyer anytime between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m., 15 percent of proceeds will go to Relay for Life at Northeastern. Last year, the group raised nearly $275,000 for the American Cancer Society. 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; 234 Newbury St.; free.

Photo courtesy Gemma Billings, Creative Commons