By news staff

Thursday, Sept. 29

Sick of going out and having to hear upbeat popular music? Looking for a venue to listen to your favorite emo anthems? If you’re 21 or older, then head over to Emo Night Boston at The Sinclair in Cambridge on Thursday. DJ Texas Mike and Esquire writer-at-large Luke O’Neil will be there to entertain party-goers with emo, pop punk and hardcore music. This event promises to match you up with any of the remaining emos left over from the now-defunct 2009 Hot Topic scene, so go say hey! 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. The Sinclair; 52 Church St., Cambridge; free; 21+.

Friday, Sept. 30

Have a student ID, an unscheduled evening and a love of all things science? Then College Night at the Museum of Science is for you! Enjoy free access to normally pricey exhibits, see both avian and mammal life in live animal demos and top the night off in an amphibious ride with Boston Duck Tours. But that’s not all. For just $6, you can be enchanted by the Butterfly Garden, have your senses titillated watching a 4-D film or mourn deceased legend Prince by listening to his music and enjoying the stunning visuals of the Charles Hayden Planetarium show SubSpace: Prince. 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Museum of Science; 1 Science Park, Boston; free.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Start October off on the right foot. Grab some book-loving friends and head over to the Boston Public Library in Copley Square from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Held by the City-Wide Friends of the Boston Public Library, the annual book sale will offer up books, records, CDs and more! With hardcovers and paperbacks costing $2 or less and vintage records from the 1930s through the 1970s selling for $1, this is a must for bibliophiles everywhere. At the premium book corner, pick up competitively-priced higher-end books. All proceeds go to the programming needs of the Boston Public Library and its 24 branches. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Boston Public Library, Copley Square; free.

Sunday, Oct. 2

Ich bin sehr erschöpft. That’s German for “I’m extremely exhausted,” and you can be too! This Sunday is the Cambridge 5K, part of the 2016 Oktoberfest. There will be German beer, food and culture all throughout the Kendall Square area, whether you face the race or not. Come celebrate the land of bratwurst while getting your exercise for the year and getting down, beer hall-style. Registration includes a shirt, free food and free beer, as well as access to the post-race Oktoberfest party hosted by Jacob Wirth, Cambridge Brewing Co, Bantam Cider and Notch Brewing. 9:30 a.m. start; 100 CambridgeSide Place; Cambridge; free – $47.50.

Monday, Oct. 3

Do you like moving your body to loud, repetitive music? Do you wish the 2013 EDM scene – a time when electronic music was still somewhat new to the mainstream and the eyes of millions glimmered with hope – was still alive? Well, get your blast from the recent past at the Zeds Dead show at House of Blues. The popular duo will bring their Northern Lights tour to Boston on the undisputed best night to go out – Monday. Gather up your most fun-loving friends and make your way to the loudest venue in town. Tickets are on sale now. 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.; House of Blues Boston; $30.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

“We’re Gonna Die” – that’s the premise and title of Company One Theatre’s production, a mix of theatre, storytelling, stand-up and music. Mixing stories and pop songs, this one-of-a-kind show, co-hosted by Oberon, will let you air out your existential grievances in a crowd loud enough to drown out your own sobs. This song cycle boldly goes where other concerts seldom dare to go: Right to the core of your existence, making you question the purpose of your life while pumping loud music into your eardrums. What’s not to love? 7:30 p.m.; American Repertory Theater; 2 Arrow Street, Cambridge; $15 – $35.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Join the Boston Design Center as it celebrates 30 years of design leadership at this year’s Boston Design Market. There will be two full days of programming, including a talk by industry leader Chad Stark, senior vice president of STARK and president of the Decorative Furnishings Association; an address from Hutton Wilkinson, one of the design world’s masters of high-style decorating; Love It or Lose It, a trends forecasting game show with national influencers; and various showroom-hosted events. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; 1 Design Center Pl., Ste. 337; free.

Photo courtesy Ted Van Pelt, Creative Commons