Compiled by News staff

Thursday, Sept. 7

Come listen to six groups from the Northeastern acapella community show off their pipes at the Northeastern A Cappella Showcase. Hosted by all-female group Treble on Huntington, the concert will showcase returning vocalists from The Downbeats, UniSons, Distilled Harmony The Nor’easters and Pitch, Please. Kick off the fall semester with a quintessential college experience. Curry Student Center Indoor Quad; 7 – 8:30 p.m.; free.

Friday, Sept. 8

Self-described “spooky femme” Ally Ang is featuring at East Meets Words, a monthly open mic curated by the East Meets West Bookstore. Ang, a senior at Wellesley College hoping to “decolonize academia,” has had works published in several journals and has a chapbook published by Damaged Goods Press. Dealing with the “struggles of womanhood and sexuality,” Ang’s work has been described as “consuming and suffocating” in a positive way. Ang’s performance will be prefaced by two hours of open mic features and community announcements. 934 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge; 7 – 10 p.m.; $5 – $10.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Explore the Assembly Row neighborhood in Somerville at this year’s Riverfest. Fireworks, sidewalk sales, bouncy houses and live local music are just a few of the things on the agenda. Six groups will be performing in the amphitheater while fitness classes, local vendors and kid’s activities flood the streets in the surrounding area. Assembly Square, Somerville; 12 – 8 p.m.; free.

Sunday, Sept. 11

Witness Kendall Square transform into a colorful festival rooted in African traditions at Cambridge’s 24th annual Carnival International. Devour international foods, join the masquerade, witness the costume parade and dance to the funky beats of a lineup of local bands and DJs with thousands of other revelers. Kendall Square, Cambridge; 12 – 7 p.m.; free.

Monday, Sept. 12

Music lovers, beer lovers and food truck lovers unite! Podcast network Radiotopia and brewing company Aeronaut Allston will host Radiotopia, an outdoor event featuring live music from Air Congo, Aeronaut beer, food trucks and a Q&A with the hosts and creators of podcasts including 99% Invisible, Millennial, Mortified and Radio Diaries. PRX Podcast Garage, 267 Western Ave. rear, Allston; 6 – 9 p.m.; free.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Go play board games and network with Boston’s innovation enthusiasts in the Financial District. The registration fee includes drinks, snacks and the chance to play Settlers of Catan, Race to the Galaxy, Marvel Legendary, Dominion and more! 303 Congress St. #701; 6 – 10 p.m.; $5.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Music lovers looking to dabble in Boston’s indie scene will find some familiar faces in the Red Room at Cafe 939 on Wednesday. Local talent will be on display as Tipling Rock, a group featuring three Northeastern students, shares the stage with Boston-based singer-songwriter Dylan Rockoff. Earlier in the summer, Tipling Rock’s “Low Tide Love” hit No. 1 on the Spotify’s Viral Chart – both globally and in the U.S. Rockoff recently kicked off an East Coast tour after his EP These Old Charts peaked at No. 8 on the iTunes singer-songwriter charts. Bay Faction, a local indie trio, is opening for the groups. 939 Boylston St; 8 – 11 p.m.; $10 in advance, $12 at the gate.

Photo courtesy Bert Kaufmann, Creative Commons.