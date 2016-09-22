By Derek Schuster & Caroline Boschetto, news staff
A protein research project collaboration involving Northeastern University (NU) researchers recently received a second grant from the National Institutes of Health. The project’s goal is to better understand the inner workings of a complex group of proteins in the hopes of getting closer to curing a variety of diseases.
Northeastern professors of chemistry John Engen and Roxana Iacob were introduced to the project in early 2014 by Professor Timothy Springer, an immunologist and structural biologist at Harvard Medical School and the Boston Children’s Hospital. Information on the amount of funding the project received was not available to the News at the time of publication.
The researchers are working on a class of proteins known as Transforming Growth Factor beta (TGF-β). Scientists have established that this protein class transmits information instructing cells to either grow, divide or kill themselves, but little else about TGF-β is known.
“It’s not so well-studied, and there’s not much structural information,” Iacob said. “But from a medical view, it’s a very important topic.”
The trio began working on the project in January 2014, with Engen and Iacob using one method of research in Engen’s lab at Northeastern and Springer using another at his.
Engen and Iacob are using a method of research known as Hydrogen/Deuterium Exchange Mass Spectrometry (HDX MS).
“This technique [HDX MS] has been pioneered by Dr. Engen and is now used worldwide, especially in industry,” Iacob said.
The proteins in question are known to be involved with many diseases, and the researchers believe that a better understanding of them could possibly lead to the development of new drugs for diseases such as cancer, heart disease and diabetes.
Specifically, the behavior of these proteins can be a factor in growth of cancers when they misinform cells to grow when they shouldn’t, according to Iacob. Deciphering these proteins could potentially lead to improved cancer treatments.
“[The] long term impact would be to try to understand from a structural point of view how these proteins actually function,” Iacob said.
Out of 33 different proteins in the TGF-β family, scientists have only begun to understand 10.
Kristian Teichert, a senior biochemistry major at NU, has done research work for Engen for over three years. Teichert said he believes that the work Engen is doing is having a large impact in the field.
“He works on a lot of really relevant projects,” Teichert said. “It’s definitely really important for understanding how a lot of proteins work and how they operate.”
Teichert said he believed Engen, Iacob and Springer’s research could one day alter and improve the treatment of diseases caused by TGF-β proteins.
“Understanding the class of proteins that this paper is on definitely has a fantastic opportunity to greatly impact all of those [diseases],” Teichert said. “I have no doubt that it definitely does have that level of impact and is actually really, really awesome.”
Iacob said there is no set end date for the research.
“It will end whenever we solve the problems,” she said, laughing.
Photo by Alex Melagrano
Great web websitewebsite! It looks extremely expert! Maintain the great job!
I was wondering if you ever thought of changing the structure of your site?
Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better.
Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or two pictures.
Maybe you could space it out better?
You’re a really practical internet site; couldn’t make it without ya!
Luca Toni http://rcampos.net76.net/index.php?a=stats&u=elviraturriff01
Keep up the great work and generating the group!
Ronaldo http://lifangying.com/member.asp?action=view&memName=AndreaRand2506606788
I enjoy the details on your website. Appreciate it!.
Pedro Pauleta http://www.myko-tr.org/member.php?u=226192
Really… this is a important online site
Clemens Fritz http://county-yangu.com/default/blog/index.php?action=profile;u=649573
We are a gaggle of volunteers and starting a brand new scheme in our community. Your web site offered us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done a formidable activity and our whole community will be grateful to you.
In July of 2015, it was discovered that I had type 2 diabetes. By the end of the month, I was given a prescription for Metformin. I stated the ADA diet and followed it completely for several weeks but was unable to get my blood sugar below 140. With no results to how for my hard work, I panicked and called my doctor. His response? Deal with it. I began to feel that something wasn’t right and do my own research. Then I found Rachel’s blog http://curediabetespro.gq/ . I read it from cover to cover and I started the diet and by the next morning, my blood sugar was 100. Since then, I have a fasting reading between the mid 70s and 80s. My doctor was so surprised at the results that, the next week, he took me off the Metformin. I lost 30 pounds in the first month and lost more than 6 inches off my waist and I’m able to work out twice a day while still having lots of energy. The truth is we can get off the drugs and help myself by trying natural methods.