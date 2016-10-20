Compiled by Stephanie Eisemann, news staff

Crime the week: Thursday, Oct. 13

6:51 p.m.

Boston Police Department (BPD) reported shots fired at the intersection of Ruggles and Cabot streets and that a passenger of a dark-colored minivan seen fleeing the area was possibly the shooter. Northeastern University Police Department (NUPD) officers checked the area and BPD stopped a vehicle matching the description outside Camden Street. BPD took five people into custody, recovered a firearm and assumed jurisdiction.

Monday, Oct. 10

3:07 p.m.

A proctor in International Village (IV) reported a man in his 50s had been sitting in the lobby for several hours. NUPD officers responded and found the man, unaffiliated with Northeastern University (NU), had no warrants or criminal history. He was sent on his way and verbally banned from all NU property.

10:51 p.m.

An NU student reported a man was sleeping on the third floor of the Curry Student Center and was often seen in the area after closing time. NUPD responded and spoke with the man, who was unaffiliated with NU, and checked him for prior incidents with positive results. NUPD escorted the subject from the building and sent him on his way.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

3:01 p.m.

NUPD reported seeing someone who had been previously banned from NU property in the Curry Student Center. NUPD stopped the subject, unaffiliated with NU, and advised him he would be summonsed to court for trespassing. A report was filed.

8:41 p.m.

NUPD reported being approached by an NU student who stated his Massachusetts-registered vehicle was broken into while parked on Forsyth Way. A report was filed.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

5:58 p.m.

A Vanguard Parking Services employee called to report a vehicle had struck another vehicle on the second level of Columbus Garage and that the driver had left the area. NUPD responded and a report was filed.

Thursday, Oct. 13

4:39 a.m.

A facilities employee reported his leather Ecko jacket was stolen an hour before in West Village H. NUPD reported the doors in the middle of the building were not properly secured. Facilities was notified, and a report was filed.

2:43 p.m.

A University Health and Counseling Services staff member called to report an NU student was currently in her office and requesting to speak with an NUPD officer regarding ongoing harassment from a subject unaffiliated with NU. NUPD responded and provided the student with information on obtaining a stay away order. A report was filed.

4:25 p.m.

An NU student called to report a past domestic dispute between her friend and her friend’s boyfriend, both NU students. NUPD responded off campus and a report was filed.

4:43 p.m.

A confidential rape case is under investigation off campus.

6:06 p.m.

An NU student called to report his wallet was stolen from the Curry Student Center the day of report between 4 and 6 p.m. A report was filed.

6:51 p.m.

7:44 p.m.

An NU student reported her unattended cell phone was stolen from Snell Library. A report was filed.

11:46 p.m.

BPD reported a possible breaking and entering in progress at an apartment at 84 The Fenway, which is an NU-leased property. NUPD responded and reported speaking with three NU students who reside in the apartment. They stated an intoxicated man made his way into their apartment via an unlocked door. BPD responded and placed the subject, unaffiliated with NU, into protective custody, as he appeared to be emotionally disturbed. A report was filed.

Friday, Oct. 14

7:24 p.m.

An NU student reported his $700 bicycle was stolen from Centennial Common by Shillman Hall. It had been secured the day prior and the student returned the day of the report to find it gone. A report was filed.

Saturday, Oct. 15

12:31 a.m.

An NU student reported his friend, also an NU student, was intoxicated and unable to stand on his own in the classroom area of Snell Library. NUPD responded and reported the student was conscious but not alert and requested Boston Emergency Medical Services (EMS). EMS responded and transported the student to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. The Residence Director (RD) was notified and a report was filed.

1:34 a.m.

A Resident Advisor (RA) reported loud music coming from inside a room at 407 Huntington Ave. and that the residents refused to open the door. NUPD responded and reported the residents agreed to turn the music down and the party dispersed.

7:28 p.m.

BPD reported a motor vehicle accident at Forsyth Way and Hemenway Street. NUPD responded and reported EMS was on the scene and speaking with an NU student, who was struck by a Massachusetts-registered vehicle while skateboarding. EMS transported the student to Brigham and Women’s Hospital for a wrist injury. The RD was notified and a report was filed.

11:16 p.m.

An RA reported an intoxicated woman passed out in the lobby of Loftman Hall. NUPD responded and requested EMS for the NU student, who was semi-conscious and not alert. EMS transported the student to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. The RD was notified and a report was filed.

Sunday, Oct. 16

12 a.m.

An RA reported a woman laying down in the courtyard of White Hall. The witness stated the woman was able to sit up but was extremely intoxicated and kept laying down. NUPD responded and requested EMS for the NU student, who was conscious but not alert. Boston EMS transported the subject to Brigham and Women’s Hospital for further evaluation. The RD was notified and a report was filed.

1:19 a.m.

An RA in Stetson West reported an NU student vomiting in the lobby of the building. NUPD responded and requested EMS for the student, who was conscious but not alert and still vomiting. EMS transported the subject to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. The RD was notified and a report was filed.

1:58 a.m.

An NU student reported her friend, another NU student, was drinking at an off-campus location and returned to IV intoxicated. The student stated the subject was conscious but not alert and she was concerned the subject might lose consciousness. NUPD responded and requested EMS for the subject, who was conscious and alert but vomiting. EMS transported her to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center for further evaluation. The RD was notified of the transported and a report was filed.

3:07 a.m.

An NU student reported his friend, another NU student, was intoxicated, vomiting and shivering at 115 Gainsborough St. NUPD responded and requested EMS for the subject, who was conscious but not alert and still vomiting. EMS transported the subject to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center for further evaluation. The RD was notified and a report was filed.

6:38 a.m.

NUPD reported locating a blue scooter with no license plate that appeared to have been hotwired and abandoned by the dumpster in the Ryder Lot. BPD was notified and advised there were no reports of a stolen scooter in the past 24 hours. NUPD was able to locate the vehicle identification number, but reported it was unreadable and appeared to be scratched off. BPD declined jurisdiction, Todisco Towing was notified and Todisco towed the scooter to Coventry Garage. A report was filed.

12:13 p.m.

A subject unaffiliated with NU walked into headquarters to report finding damage to his motor vehicle, which was parked in the Renaissance Park Garage overnight. NUPD responded and a report was filed.

12:24 p.m.

An RA in Burstein Hall reported the odor of marijuana coming from a residence. NUPD responded and spoke with two NU students, who were found to have prior incidents and both admitted to smoking the substance. However, no marijuana was observed. NUPD confiscated drug paraphernalia and a report was filed.

6:36 p.m.

NUPD reported stopping a man, later identified to be unaffiliated with NU, who appeared to be hiding behind vehicles in the rear of Camden Lot. The man was found to have prior results with NUPD and a positive criminal history. The man was banned from all NU property and left the area. A report was filed.