Compiled by Stephanie Eisemann, news staff

Crime of the week: Saturday, Oct. 8

1:22 p.m.

Boston Police Department (BPD) reported an armed robbery with a firearm at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Columbus Avenue. Subjects fled the area toward Boston Medical Center in a black car with the Zipcar logo on the side. Northeastern University Police Department (NUPD) checked the area with negative results and BPD assumed jurisdiction.

Monday, Oct. 3

12:14 p.m.

A Northeastern University (NU) student reported being harassed by his ex-girlfriend, also an NU student, and her friends. A report was filed.

12:43 p.m.

The manager of the Wollaston’s Market in the Marino Center reported a man in his 30s putting items in his pocket. The subject fled the store prior to the NUPD arriving but was later stopped on Hemenway Street. He was found to have a positive criminal history and was banned from all NU property. A report was filed.

5:39 p.m.

A confidential rape case occurred off campus.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

10:16 a.m.

NUPD reported being informed by staff at Edward M. Kennedy Academy (EMK) for Health Careers that a parent noticed on Facebook that “Richard the Killer Clown” had listed four schools he planned to visit in Boston on the day of report. EMK was one of the schools, and a report was filed.

12:57 p.m.

An NU student reported being harassed by an unknown woman demanding money. A report was filed.

4:28 p.m.

An NU student reported he was scammed out of $100 the day prior to report. He had been approached by a man in his 40s or 50s on the Fenway who stated his car had broken down. The unknown man had promised to send the student the money. A report was filed.

8:38 p.m.

An anonymous caller reported a group of juveniles smoking marijuana in the stairwell of the Curry Student Center. NUPD responded and checked the area with negative results but did report an odor of the substance.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

10:32 p.m.

An NU student reported his bicycle was stolen while secured with a cable lock at Speare Place. A report was filed.

Thursday, Oct. 6

11:56 a.m.

An Allied Universal Security Services officer reported a man carrying a lunch bag and looking at the bike racks in front of Snell Library. The subject attempted to take a bike but it was locked, and he was last seen walking toward the Green Line at Huntington Avenue. NUPD stopped a subject in front of Cabot Gym who was checked with no results and sent on his way.

1:37 p.m.

An NU student reported that she lost her wallet somewhere between 242 South Huntington Ave. and the Marino Center. The wallet contained debit cards and her Indian passport. A report was filed.

4:53 p.m.

The bookstore manager reported an NU student admitted to taking an authentication code from a textbook and using it to access material without purchase. NUPD responded to the report and the student was given a written trespassing warning for the store. A report was filed.

Friday, Oct. 7

9:51 p.m.

The Resident Assistant (RA) in White Hall was approached by several female students stating a male student was repeatedly being signed into the building and wandering around, making students feel uncomfortable. A report was filed.

Saturday, Oct. 8

2:28 a.m.

An RA in West Village A stated he walked into his room and his roommate was in the shower and not responding as water seeped outside the door. NUPD notified Boston Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and responded to find the student was conscious but not alert and still preferred an evaluation from EMS. EMS arrived and decided not to transport the student. A medical waiver was signed and a report was filed.

1:23 p.m.

NUPD received multiple calls about an intoxicated man stumbling around Huntington Avenue at Opera Place. The man was described to be in his 30s or 40s and NUPD responded. Prior to NUPD arriving, more callers reported that the man was now passed out with his face down on the ground. NUPD arrived and reported that the man, unaffiliated with NU, was conscious but not alert and requested EMS. EMS arrived and transported the subject to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

2:25 p.m.

BPD reported shots fired on Hammond Street with two possible subjects running toward Shawmut Avenue. BPD further reported no Shot Spotter activation but ballistic evidence on Hammond Street. NUPD responded and BPD assumed jurisdiction.

2:51 p.m.

An NU student reported his bicycle was stolen the day prior to report from 137 St. Alphonsus St. A report was filed.

3:04 p.m.

An NU student reported her wallet was stolen from International Village (IV) two days prior to report. A report was filed.

3:28 p.m.

An NU student reported his bicycle was stolen from the front of Burstein Hall sometime between 9 p.m. the previous day and 10 a.m. the day of report. A report was filed.

10:29 p.m.

An individual in IV reported that her friend drank too much and had become unresponsive. NUPD responded and reported the subject was conscious and alert but requested EMS. EMS arrived and transported the NU student to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. The Residence Director (RD) was notified and a report was filed.

Sunday, Oct. 9

2:26 a.m.

An NU student reported finding a woman passed out in a hallway of Smith Hall. NUPD responded and found that the subject, unaffiliated with NU, was conscious and semi-alert. EMS was requested and transported the woman to Brigham and Women’s Hospital for further evaluation.

11:29 p.m.

NUPD stopped and spoke with an NU student who appeared to be intoxicated in front of 289 Huntington Ave. NUPD requested EMS, which arrived and agreed to transport the student. A short time later, NUPD reported the student was under arrest for disorderly conduct and assault and battery on a public employee (of an EMS employee). NUPD transported the student to Transit Police Headquarters for booking and filed a report.

Monday, Oct. 10

2:25 a.m.

A proctor in West Village A was informed that a male was vomiting in a hallway of the high rise but did not have any more information. NUPD responded and spoke with the NU student, who was conscious and alert but unable to answer questions. EMS was notified and transported the subject to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center for further evaluation. The Residence Director (RD) was notified and a report was filed.

2:34 a.m.

An RA in Stetson West reported a woman vomiting in the bathroom. NUPD responded and spoke to the subject, a guest of an NU student, who was conscious and alert. She declined all medical attention and signed a medical waiver. A report was filed.