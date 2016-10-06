Compiled by Stephanie Eisemann, news staff

Crime of the Week: Wednesday, Sept. 28

10:35 p.m.

NUPD stopped two people in Carter Park and requested EMS after observing a man inject what appeared to be heroin. EMS arrived and transported the subject, unaffiliated with NU, to Boston Medical Center. NUPD reported having to use Narcan prior to EMS arrival and two officers went to the hospital for evaluation after possible unprotected exposure. The man’s companion was identified and found to have a warrant out for possession of a Class B substance. She was placed under arrest and transported to Transit Police headquarters for booking. A report was filed.

Monday, Sept. 26

10:03 a.m.

An NU staff member reported a student had tried to sell an NU parking decal to a subject unaffiliated with NU at 122 St. Stephen St. NUPD responded and spoke with an individual involved, determining that the attempted transaction was a Craigslist scam. A report was filed.

11:58 a.m.

An NU staff member reported her iPad was stolen from Meserve Hall. A report was filed.



4:05 p.m.

An NU student reported the seat cover to his bicycle was stolen from the Snell quad sometime between Sept. 15 and 17. A report was filed.



4:56 p.m.

An NU student reported the seat cover to his bicycle was stolen from the Snell quad sometime between Sept. 22 and 23. A report was filed.

6:45 p.m.

A Boston Police Department (BPD) dispatcher reported an armed robbery had just occurred on Tremont Street and Northampton Street BPD further reported the subject was riding a bicycle with a firearm inside his backpack and was seen heading outbound on Massachusetts Avenue. NUPD checked the area alongside numerous BPD units with negative results. A short time later, BPD reported that it possibly located the subject at Camden Street BPD assumed jurisdiction.



Tuesday, Sept. 27

12:06 p.m.

NUPD reported locating a fake ID card belonging to an NU student while conducting inventory of a wallet turned into the lost and found. A report was filed.

12:14 p.m.

An NU staff member reported her wallet was stolen from International Village. NUPD responded and reported that witnesses observed an older, disheveled-looking man in the area. The subject was last seen heading inbound on Columbus Avenue. and potentially entered Ruggles Station. NUPD checked the area with negative results and a report was filed.



2:19 p.m.

NUPD reported stopping a subject unaffiliated with NU on the Egan Access Road behind Snell Library. The subject had been observed carrying an ASP pistol and hitting things on campus. Upon further investigation, several small knives were also found on the subject. NUPD transported the subject back to headquarters and his brother responded to pick the subject up. The items were confiscated and a report was filed.

2:46 p.m.

An NU student reported his Rwandan passport and MacBook Air were stolen from the Fens area. A report was filed.

9:15 p.m.

An NU student reported his bicycle was stolen from the Snell quad bike rack. NUPD responded and reported the student had locked the bike with a cable lock around 5:30 p.m. and returned to find the lock cut and bike missing at about 9:15 p.m. A report was filed.

9:48 p.m.

A Resident Advisor (RA) in White Hall reported the smell of marijuana coming from one of the residences. NUPD responded and spoke to an NU student who admitted to using the substance. A report was filed.

11:30 p.m.

A confidential domestic violence case occurred on Tremont Street.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

11:21 a.m.

An NU student reported her bicycle, valued at $800, was stolen from the bike rack in front of Davenport A on Columbus Avenue. A report was filed.

2:39 p.m.

A proctor in International Village reported a man in his 20s attempting to steal a bike from the racks outside the building. The proctor reported a second man was present. NUPD responded and stopped a subject unaffiliated with NU and reported that the second subject fled the area. NUPD checked the area with negative results and the first individual was checked and sent on his way.

11:12 p.m.

An NU student reported his cell phone was stolen from Hayden Hall. A report was filed.

Thursday, Sept. 29

10:11 a.m.

NUPD reported two shoplifters in the Wollaston’s Market of the Marino Center. NUPD spoke to the two subjects, both unaffiliated with NU and banned from all NU property before being sent on their way. A report was filed.



5:19 p.m.

An NU Student reported her wallet was stolen after dropping it somewhere between Columbus Avenue and Ryder Hall. A report was filed.



8:01 p.m.

An NU student reported she was assaulted off campus by another NU student in January 2016. A report was filed.

11:25 p.m.

An RA reported smelling marijuana from a room in West Village H. NUPD responded and reported speaking with an NU student who denied using the substance. NUPD did not observe any evidence of use but confirmed the odor in the area and gave the student a warning.

Friday, Sept. 30

12:24 a.m.

An anonymous NU student called to report several people on the roof of 768 Columbus Ave. having a party and being excessively loud. NUPD responded and reported speaking with two NU students who reside in an apartment in 772 Columbus Avenue. NUPD found no evidence of a party and all individuals were instructed to proceed off of the roof as they were not permitted there.

12:24 a.m.

An RA reported two intoxicated men in the White Hall quad. NUPD responded and spoke to the NU students who were sent on their way. A report was filed.



5:35 p.m.

An NU student reported receiving calls claiming to be from the IRS and attempting to acquire money. A report was filed.

Saturday, Oct. 1

1:08 a.m.

NUPD was requested for an intoxicated female at International Village. NUPD responded and found the subject was conscious and alert and contacted her mother, who picked her up.

1:11 a.m.

An RA in Stetson West called to report an intoxicated student in the lobby. NUPD responded and requested EMS for an evaluation of the NU student. EMS evaluated the student and declined to transport her. The subject signed a medical waiver and was sent on her way. A report was filed.

1:50 a.m.

NUPD responded to a bathroom in Stetson West, where a woman was vomiting. NUPD requested EMS, which responded and declined to transport the subject, who was unaffiliated with NU, She signed a medical waiver and was sent on her way. A report was filed.

4:18 a.m.

An RA reported a woman feeling ill near the lobby of Speare Hall. The RA then called back to explain the woman had left the building before being brought back inside. NUPD responded and spoke to the NU student, who was under the age of 21. She was conscious, alert and planned to stay with her roommate. A medical waiver was signed and a report was filed.



1:48 p.m.

An NU student reported losing her necklace at Coffee Bean Cafe on Massachusetts Avenue a day prior to report. When she returned the locate the necklace the staff and found it but the pendant was missing. NUPD responded for the report and the student was transported to BPD to file a report with them as well.

7:47 p.m.

An NU staff member reported her purse was stolen from Boston House of Pizza. A report was filed.

Sunday, Oct. 2

12:00 a.m.

An NU student called to report he assisted an intoxicated man into a room in Kerr Hall but wished to remain anonymous. NUPD responded and spoke with the NU student and his girlfriend, who does not attend NU. NUPD requested EMS, as both parties were heavily intoxicated, and EMS transported both parties to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. The Residence Director (RD) was notified and a report was filed.

3:18 a.m.

A proctor in International Village called to report a student attempting to sign someone in without an ID. NUPD responded and reported the NU student did not have an ID. Both parties left the building and NUPD later reported the proctor called Residential Safety Office (RSO) to inquire if the woman could be signed in without an ID. An individual from RSO stated that the woman could be issued a guest pass for one night. While handing the phone back to the proctor the subject simply said “it was okay”. When questioned, both parties became aggressive toward NUPD and eventually agreed to leave the area. A report was filed.

4:17 a.m.

RSO called to report a male student passed out in the common room of a floor in Speare Hall. NUPD responded and spoke to the NU student who was conscious but not alert, and covered in his own vomit. NUPD requested EMS, which transported the student to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. The RD was notified and a report was filed.

4:35 a.m.

NUPD reported that EMS was speaking with an NU student whose friend was intoxicated in a bathroom in White Hall. NUPD spoke with the NU student who was intoxicated and EMS transported the subject to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. The RD was notified and a report was filed.

10:30 p.m.

An NU student reported her bicycle, valued at $400, was stolen from the bike racks outside of Speare Hall three days prior to report. A report was filed.

Monday, Oct. 3

2:52 a.m.

While conducting inventory of a wallet turned in by Berklee College of Music Police Department, NUPD found a fake Florida driver’s license belonging to an NU student. A report was filed.