By Julia Preszler, news correspondent

Members of DivestNU, a student-led campaign working to persuade Northeastern to end all investment in the fossil fuel industry, began pitching tents on Centennial Common at 7:45 this morning.

“We’re out here in solidarity of millions of people around the world who are already feeling the impacts of climate change,” Tyler Hall, senior mechanical engineering major, said.

The students said they are planning to camp on Centennial Common until university officials agree to move toward divesting from the fossil fuels industry.

“We want to see a response, a tangible response, from the administration that demonstrates to us that they really understand and appreciate how important an issue this is to the student body,” Hall said. “I can say with certainty if they agreed to divest today, we would be gone. Anything less than that we would have to think about as a group.”

At about 8:40 a.m., a member of Northeastern University Police Department (NUPD) started talking to some of the demonstrators.

“[The officers] wanted to be a liaison between us and the administration,” Hall said. “They asked me personally what it would take for us to end our action here.”

The police did not ask the demonstrators to leave Centennial.

“For the time being, they are just here to make sure we are safe and protected being in this space,” Hall said. “So far, it’s a pretty beneficial interaction.”

At 9 a.m., NUPD began to collect the demonstrators’ IDs. They recorded the students’ names before returning the IDs to the students.

In a 2014 referendum, 75 percent of participating students voted in favor of divestment, Hall said.

Currently, the university holds no direct investments in the fossil fuel industry. Many of the school’s investments are in commingled funds, which include investments across several companies and industries. Some of those holdings include energy companies and other members of fossil fuel sector.

In July, the university announced it was investing $25 million in sustainable and clean energy investments over the next five years. Officials framed the decision as a deliberate alternative to divestment.

Members of DivestNU said Monday that they were not satisfied with that decision, echoing comments made in July.

“Over the summer, in a pretty secretive way, the university announced that it would not be divesting from fossil fuels, that it thought divesting was a retreat from global challenges,” said Alissa Zimmer, a junior environmental studies and political science major.

Zimmer expressed concern that Edward Galante, a former vice president of Exxon Mobil sits on the Board of Trustees.

“In the past, Northeastern has lied about Northeastern having ties to Exxon Mobil, while Galante sits on the board, so we just think the administration has just overall been disingenuous in terms of engagement,” Zimmer said. “We want to give them an opportunity to work with us, once again. This is our opportunity and that’s why there are students out here.”

According to the DivestNU website, 26 Northeastern organizations are officially part of the DivestNU coalition and 40 students are currently occupying Centennial. They will hold a rally at Centennial at 6 p.m. tonight. The group expects that hundreds of students will come to Centennial to support their cause over the course of their demonstration.

“We’re here to reaffirm the student body’s call for fossil fuel divestment,” said Austin Williams, senior environmental studies and political science major and one of DivestNU’s leaders. “We’re here to say that the student body is not accepting ‘no’ as an answer, and we’re going to be here until the university is ready to take steps to live out the students’ values as part of our institutional direction.”

The News has reached out to Northeastern University officials for comment. This story will be updated with continuing developments.

Rachel Morford contributed to this report.

Photo by Alex Melagrano