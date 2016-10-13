Thursday, Oct. 13

Stars, hide your fires: Harvard’s Hyperion Shakespeare Company is premiering their fast-paced, minimalist production of the Bard’s “Macbeth” at the Agassiz Theater. The classic play about superstition and bloodlust asks us how far we are willing to go to achieve our goals as Macbeth, a Scottish general, forces his way up the ranks despite his nagging conscience and diabolical wife. Performed and assembled entirely by Harvard students, this production will keep you on the edge of your seat as you witness witches, kings and soldiers fly in the face of fate and defy any questions as to why Shakespeare is the king of tragedy. 7:30 p.m.; Agassiz Theater, 10 Garden St., Cambridge; $10

Friday, Oct. 14

Get into the Halloween mood early by watching and participating in a classic midnight screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Watch, laugh and blow your noisemakers to this ‘70s cult classic. Treat bags will be on sale for only $1 and include a noisemaker, party hat, playing cards and toilet paper to help you get in the spirit of this low-budget movie musical. Whether you watch “Rocky Horror” every year or have been too shy to put on your best fishnets and join the festivities, all are welcome to watch and play along with the lively cast. A guilty pleasure classic with a terrific score, the screening will be a night to remember. 11:59 p.m – 2 a.m.; MIT Room 26-100, 60 Vassar St., Cambridge; $4

Saturday, Oct. 15

Though middle school is a time most of us would like to bury deep, deep in the grave, this first encounter with teen angst and unnecessary rebellion will be on full display at NU Stage’s October cabaret, “It’s Not Just a Phase, Mom!” Directed by Matt Browne, the performance will be the perfect opportunity to wear those purple ripped jeans you bought at Hot Topic in 11th grade. To cleanse yourself of angsty pop-punk memories, the cabaret will be raising money for Broadway Cares, a national organization that helps fund AIDS-related causes, through cash and Venmo collections. 8 p.m.; AfterHours; free

Sunday, Oct. 16

The Boston Youth Symphony Orchestras (BYSO), consistently ranked among the best of all national youth orchestras, will celebrate their upcoming 59th season with an opening concert at nearby Symphony Hall. Conductor Mark Miller will lead the group in performing classic pieces by Mozart, Beethoven and Bartok. The concert will provide a glimpse of what’s to come for the six award-winning ensembles – collectively known as BYSO – which will be performing around Boston throughout the academic year. Join the festivities and support local young musicians by spending a night of classical music at the Symphony. 3 – 6 p.m.; Symphony Hall Boston, 301 Massachusetts Ave.; $25

Monday, Oct. 17

What’s the most selfless thing you’ve done on a Monday? Northeastern’s Panhellenic Society is offering you the chance to save a life through their Red Cross blood drive. They are looking for donors of blood and double red cells and signing up is as simple as visiting their Facebook page and making an appointment for your time slot. A little effort goes a long way, and a little donation could be instrumental in saving a life. With these incentives, come spend time with Northeastern’s Greek community, help out a stranger in need and spice up your Monday with knowing you’ve helped a great cause. 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Curry Student Center; free

Tuesday, Oct. 18

The long-running rivalry between Northeastern and Boston University (BU) continues as our women’s ice hockey team defends the dog cage against the BU Terriers. The Northeastern club sports team with the highest participation and loudest, most spirited members will win $1,000 for their budget, so come take advantage of this great opportunity while engaging in good old fashioned, ice-bound sportsmanship. Since it’s taking place on campus, there is no excuse for not coming out and helping our athletes win a hefty check through some spirited cheering. Undergraduate students may reserve tickets through myNEU. 7 – 9 p.m.; Matthews Arena; free

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Does drinking late night Starbucks and listening to live music sound like a good way to finish out your hump day? AfterHOURS is bringing the artists Civil Twilight and Hiding Out for a free concert. Civil Twilight, a four-member rock band all the way from Cape Town, South Africa, already has three albums under their belt and has toured all over the world. Hiding Out, a band from New Jersey, is newer to the scene, with only one released EP, but has new material set to debut in 2017. Come see if these bands give any sneak peeks of their new material. Doors open 7 p.m. Show 7:30 p.m.; AfterHours at Northeastern University; free with Husky ID

