Thursday, Oct. 6

Fans of amazing vocal performance should head on down to the second annual Berklee A Cappella Showcase for an entertaining night of live music. Featuring tunes from The CharlieChords, Pitch Slapped, On the Vox, Upper Structure and Treble Threat, this two-hour show will delight anyone who falls under the mystifying spell of a cappella singing. You don’t have to be a Gleek to enjoy watching these award-winning groups team up to provide an unforgettable night of unaccompanied vocals. 8 – 10 p.m.; Berklee Performance Center; 136 Massachusetts Ave.; $8.

Friday, Oct. 7

The legendary Museum of Fine Arts, right across the street from Northeastern, will host the latest installment of its “First Fridays” series, this time with a “Friday Night Lights” theme. Come enjoy the first Friday of the month among world-class works of art, live music and scrumptious tapas. If you’ve never been to this incredible art institution, this is your perfect chance to visit the gorgeous Huntington Avenue building. 6 – 9:30 p.m.; Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; 465 Huntington Ave.; free with admission; 21+.

Saturday, Oct. 8

This Saturday, Copley Square will be transformed into a miniature Indonesia as the annual New England Indofest sets up camp. An “Archipelago” exhibit will immerse visitors in the traditions, food, landscapes and nature of the Pacific island chain. With live music, dance performances and an Indonesian fashion show, the festival will certainly not be uneventful. Hard-to-find Indonesian food from local restaurants will set up booths and pop-up shops, allowing everyone to get a taste of Southeast Asian cuisine. Saturday from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.; Copley Square; free.

Sunday, Oct. 9

The Northeastern chapters of the Kappa Delta sorority and Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity are co-hosting a color run to benefit the local Tobin Community Center. Starting at 11 a.m. on Centennial Common, the run will provide a great way to get outside, be active and participate in a philanthropy event with your fellow Huskies. Organizers will have a table in Curry Crossroads to promote the event and accept sign-ups, though if you can’t make it to Curry, you can reach out to coordinators Mallory Loomis or Adam Stuart to sign up. 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; Centennial Common; $8, cash only.

Monday, Oct. 10

With the Boston University Theatre facing major changes later in the year, the Huntington Theatre Company is offering one last chance to go behind the scenes of the space as it currently exists. Live out your theatrical fantasies by walking on stage and enjoy special performances and backstage tours by the award-winning company. The open house will also include giveaways, technical demonstrations and activities based on the company’s latest production of “Sunday in the Park with George.” 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Huntington Theatre Company’s Boston University Theatre; 264 Huntington Ave.; free.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Learn about the “350+ Year Evolution of Salsa” with a local salsa ensemble at this event sponsored by Boston University’s Salsa and Latin Music Ensemble. Generations of people throughout the world have enjoyed this popular Spanish-Caribbean music and dance genre. José Obando and his salsa ensemble will teach and entertain with a lecture and workshop about its history. Live music, cultural immersion and a grand time are in order. 4 – 6:30 p.m.; Boston University Photonics Center; 8 St. Mary’s St.; free.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

In 1973, the “Battle of Versailles” fashion show became the battleground where French haute couture and American sportswear competed for sartorial bragging rights. The historic event is the focus of “Versailles ’73,” which will be screened at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design this Wednesday. The event will also feature a panel featuring iconic American designer Stephen Burrows, as well as models Alva Chinn and Pat Cleveland. Learn about the fashion show that famously broke the mold by featuring models of color and altered the way we look at fashion. 5 – 8 p.m.; Massachusetts College of Art and Design; 621 Huntington Ave.; free.

Photo courtesy Scooter Lowrimore, Creative Commons