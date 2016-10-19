By Jenna Ciccotelli, news correspondent

The Northeastern University (NU) field hockey team went 1-1 last weekend, earning its first conference win of the season against Hofstra University on Friday before falling to the University of Massachusetts-Amherst on Sunday.

After the weekend, the team’s record comes to 7-8 on the season, with a 1-3 conference record.

Three different Huskies scored on Friday as NU bested Hofstra 4-2. Junior forward Jamie Bartucca put Northeastern on the board first, scoring her seventh goal of the season 10 minutes into the game.

Senior midfielder Natalie Stewart put the Huskies up 2-0, scoring for the first time since this season’s opening weekend.

Hofstra went on to score twice in two minutes, tying the game heading into the half.

Just under an hour into the play, Stewart scored for the second time, breaking the 30-minute stalemate, putting the Huskies on top once more before sophomore forward Kellie Stigas added an insurance goal to beat the Pride.

The Huskies are now 7-4 on the season when scoring first.

“It’s a great way to start out,” said head coach Cheryl Murtagh. “It certainly helps to jump out first.”

NU was unable to sweep their road trip, losing 3-2 to Amherst on Sunday. Bartucca scored both goals for the Huskies to even the 2-0 deficit.

“She’s worked really hard,” Murtagh said of Bartucca. “I couldn’t be happier for her. I’m really excited to see her contribute the way she has been.”

Amherst forwards Izzie Delario and Grace Hogan scored two unanswered goals in the first half before Bartucca scored off of sophomore forward Laura MacLachlan’s rebound in a penalty corner.

Bartucca scored again with six minutes remaining to even the score, but Amherst scored the game-winner on a penalty corner of their own before the end of regulation.

Senior goalkeeper Becky Garner made nine saves, tying her season high as Amherst had 12 shots on goal.

NU returns home this weekend, facing Wake Forest University for their final non-conference game of the season on Oct. 23.

“I want to see them come out strong early in the game.” Murtagh said, looking ahead to the coming weekend. “Wake Forest is a great team.”

Photo courtesy Jim Pierce, Northeastern Athletics.