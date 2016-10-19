By Tim Foley, news staff

The Northeastern University (NU) volleyball team capped off a clean sweep of home matches on Saturday, Oct. 15 with a straight-set defeat of Hofstra University.

The Huskies (17-5, 7-1 CAA) gave their home fans a lot to be excited about. They returned to the Cabot Center two weeks ago and have since played six games, winning all of them.

“I’m thrilled,” head coach Ken Nichols said. “You’d have to be crazy as a coach to say anything otherwise. But the philosophy remains the same—we’re humble, and we have to go into the next match as if we’re 0-0.”

Following the win against Hofstra, the Huskies now sit atop the Colonial Athletic Conference (CAA), a game ahead of the College of Charleston (13-7, 6-2 CAA).

The Pride (15-6, 5-3 CAA), put up their best fight in the first set. With the score tied at 21, freshman middle blocker Shaina White landed a kill, and senior setter Jamie Bredahl added two of her own to help boost the Huskies, 25-22.

“Jamie was unhinged in that match,” Nichols said. “She hit left pin, and she usually works from the right. To hit left pin for the first time as a senior and have a hitting percentage of over .400–she had a phenomenal night.”

Northeastern built larger leads in the second and third sets, jumping ahead midway through both frames to take control. The Huskies won 25-17 in both sets to complete the sweep.

“It was one of our team’s best games so far,” Bredahl said. “I think we’ve really made a statement in the CAA, and it’s been really cool to do it at home.”

White finished the match with six kills, three blocks and seven digs. She was named CAA rookie of the week for the second time this season. While she didn’t lead the team in any of those categories, it was her well-roundedness that earned her the honor.

“Shaina had a good match,” Nichols said. “She served tough, dug balls and blocked, and she did every one of them well.”

For Bredahl, having White on the court takes pressure off of her as a captain.

“Shaina has come in and she is like a rock,” Bredahl said. “Her game is really good overall. It’s cool to see a freshman come in and lead like that.”

Senior middle blocker Caterina Rosander led the team with five blocks on Saturday. She currently leads the CAA for total blocks on the season, with 38.

The remainder of the games for the Huskies will be against teams they’ve already faced. As they prepare to take on James Madison University on the road Thursday, Nichols continues to emphasize the importance of taking it one game at a time.

“The team has a good balance between having fun and being professional,” Nichols said. “They know that the second time through conference is a lot more intimate. Everyone knows each other that much better.”

Photo courtesy Jim Pierce, Northeastern Athletics