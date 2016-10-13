By Julianne Desjardins, news correspondent
The Northeastern University (NU) women’s hockey team got a couple of much-needed wins after its rough start to the season, defeating the Lindenwood Lions on Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8.
On Friday night, the Huskies were dominant, shutting out the Lions by a score of 5-0.
NU came out strong in the first period as senior right wing Hayley Scamurra scored one minute into a power play with assists from freshman defenseman Codie Cross and junior forward Paige Savage.
The star of the night, junior right wing Denisa Krizova, scored the next two goals for the Huskies, one coming in the first period and the next coming towards the end of the second period.
Freshman center Matti Hartman also scored in the third period for her first goal at the collegiate level.
Senior left wing Paige Savage scored the final goal of the game with assists from Cross and junior right wing McKenna Brand.
The Huskies continued the momentum on Saturday night with another strong performance against Lindenwood.
Matti Hartman shined again, scoring her second career goal just three minutes into the first period. Senior left defenseman Heather Mottau also scored in the first period to give the Huskies a strong start.
Krizova recorded an assist on Mottau’s goal, which was her 100th career point, making her just the 25th player in program history to reach this milestone.
Lindenwood broke through against the Huskies with their lone goal of the weekend coming in the second period by freshman forward Kirsten Martin.
The Huskies responded by scoring two more goals in the period, one by sophomore right wing Kassidy Anderson and the other by Brand, making the final score 4-1.
The Huskies are now 2-2, but their performance this weekend sent a promising message after they struggled the first weekend.
“I felt like this past weekend we really improved on defensive zone and neutral zone,” head coach Dave Flint said. “But we still need to focus on consistency and execution and their performance on power plays.”
The Huskies continue their season next weekend at home with a pair of games against Syracuse on Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15 and a midweek showdown against Boston University on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Photo courtesy Jim Pierce, Northeastern Athletics
