By Julianne Desjardins, news staff

The Northeastern University (NU) women’s hockey team was handed a rough couple of games over the past couple of weeks, with two ties and a loss.

On Friday, Nov. 18, the Huskies faced off against the University of Vermont (UVM) Catamounts.

UVM struck for the first goal of the game on a power play after a penalty was called on Northeastern’s sophomore forward Matti Hartman.

The Huskies scored their first goal of the game in the second period from senior defenseman Heather Mottau that went unassisted.

The Catamounts then scored back-to-back goals in the second period from sophomore forward Alyssa Gorecki and senior forward Cassidy Campeau to take a 3-1 lead over the Huskies going into the third period.

The Huskies came back to tie the game in the third period with goals from senior forward Hayley Scamurra and sophomore forward Kasidy Anderson. The game ended after both teams failed to score in overtime.

The Huskies played that Sunday, Nov. 20 against Boston College (BC) and the game had much of the same narrative.

BC struck first, with the first goal of the game coming from senior forward Kristyn Capizzano in the first period. The Huskies also scored in the first period, with a goal from junior forward McKenna Brand, who was assisted by Mottau and Scamurra.

Each team then scored again in the second period. The Huskies’ point came on a shorthanded goal from Brand, her second of the night.

Both teams failed to score throughout the entire third period and overtime to end back-to-back game on ties for the Huskies.

The Huskies played BC again last Sunday at Matthews Arena.

The first period came and went with both teams failing to score. It wasn’t until the last few minutes of the second period that BC broke the scoreless tie with a goal from sophomore defender Erin Connolly.

The Huskies broke their silence by scoring back-to-back goals in the third period with one from Brand and one from senior forward Paige Savage.

BC players Toni Ann Miano, Kristyn Capizzano and Kali Flanagan scored three more goals in the third period that were unanswered by the Huskies, resulting in a 4-2 loss for NU.

After the game on Sunday following BC, head coach David Flint addressed the need for his team to get back to scoring on power plays.

“We gotta go back to the drawing board,” he said. “We need to simplify things with it.”

On Wednesday, the Huskies were able to get themselves back on track with a win over Providence College.

Providence stuck first, as junior forward Blair Parent scored in the first period.

The Huskies were able to strike right back on a goal from Mottau. Shortly after that, Providence regained the lead with a goal from senior forward Cassidy Carels.

Mottau scored for the second time that night in the second period to tie the game back up with a goal assisted by junior forwards Denisa Krizova and Brand.

Carels found the back of the net for Providence to put the Friars back on top.

Krizova scored in the second period to help tie the game right back up going into the third period.

With the help of two goals in the third period by Brand, the Huskies were able to get themselves back on track with a 5-3 win.

The Huskies now sit at 11-4-3 and have upcoming games against UVM this weekend at Matthews Arena.

Photo by Jerry Yu.