Rowan Walrath is currently serving her second semester as managing editor after two semesters as city editor of The Huntington News. She is in her third year at Northeastern, where she would like to think that she’s majoring in becoming a Renaissance woman. In reality, she’s pursuing a major in journalism and minors in English, history and Spanish.
Rowan grew up in The Woodlands, Texas. During her childhood, she spent her time taking absurdly long wildflower walks and reading to her Beanie Babies, which were exclusively cats. As she grew up, she took on various interests, including but not limited to dance, choir, art, volunteerism and education. After working in The Woodlands as an assistant dance teacher, she worked with Jumpstart in Boston to implement a school readiness and literacy program for low-income preschool children. Rowan’s love for journalism stems from her love of education. She takes a deep interest in the use of writing and other media to capture a piece of the human experience in a couple of words, audio or images. She admires the variety of methods used to convey ideas, and she hopes to educate people using whatever medium allows her to communicate most effectively.
In the past, Rowan acted as a news correspondent for The Huntington News; as a programming intern at GrubStreet, Boston’s leading creative writing center; and as an editorial intern, then editorial assistant at National Geographic Learning. Now, she works as a freelance editor and web designer and as a digital production intern with National Geographic Learning.
Her favorite journalist is Nellie Bly. Her favorite color is orange (green is a close second).
