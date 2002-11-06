Entry of the Week

Sunday, Nov. 3 10:30 a.m.

A female resident of West Village C reported that a male student who lives down the hall had been visiting in her apartment when he became disorderly. She believed he may have been on drugs, and asked him to leave. Once he left, he kept going back to the door and knocking, but no one would let him in. He became frustrated and began to urinate on the door. She then called NUPD. Officers arrived to find him still urinating on the door. He was told to stop and step away, but was uncooperative. Officers began to arrest him for disorderly conduct, but as they began to take him into custody, he became violent and resisted arrest. He was then handcuffed, and began yelling threats and obscenities and kicking. He was taken to the hospital, where restraints were needed in order to keep him in the ER. After testing and evaluations, it was determined that the he was under the influence of drugs. After his release from the hospital, he was taken to jail. Uwadia Ukponmwan was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and assault and battery of a police officer. It is still unknown whether or not charges of resisting arrest, and additional charges of disorderly conduct (for his conduct inside the apartment) will be added. He will also be referred to OSCCR.

Tuesday, Oct. 29 9 a.m. A Resident Assistant in Smith Hall called to report vandalism on the first floor. Ceiling tiles had been destroyed, and an emergency exit sign was vandalized.

3 p.m. A 19-year-old female student reported that she had accidentally left her backpack in Levine Marketplace on Sunday night. When she went back for it on Monday morning, it was gone. She checked lost and found, but it was not found. It contained $5, her driver’s license, credit cards and personal items.

6:30 p.m. A 19-year-old male student left his room in Stetson East unattended and unlocked for about 20 minutes. Upon his return, his laptop computer was missing.

Wednesday, Oct. 30 10:30 a.m. An RA in West Village A reported the odor of marijuana coming from an apartment on the fourth floor. Two female students were found in the room with several male and female guests. The students claimed that they did not know why it was smokey in the room, and denied smoking marijuana. After questioning and after officers found several roaches in an ashtray, a male student guest, 22, claimed sole responsibility for smoking the drug, and that he had thrown it out the window before officers arrived. All of the students in the room will be referred to the Office of Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution (OSCCR).

11:45 p.m. A resident of West Village E reported an altercation on Ruggles Street. A car was parked on the street honking its horn for a long period of time. A male student had gone up to the car and asked them to keep the noise down. Two or three men then got out of the car and the group began yelling at each other. Another caller reported that while watching the altercation, one of the men that got out of the car was believed to have a gun. A female student yelled out that the police had been called, and the men got in the car and left. She got the license plate of the vehicle, which was stopped later that night. The alleged gun turned out to be a cell phone attached to the man’s belt. No charges will be pressed.

Thursday, Oct. 31 1 a.m. A 19-year-old male student reported that he lost his cell phone some where on campus, most likely in Krentzman Quad.

1:30 p.m. Building Services reported the soap dispensers missing from all the mens’ rooms in Ryder Hall.

11:30 p.m. An RA in Davenport A reported obscene graffiti on the corridor walls of the second floor.

11:45 p.m. A caller reported that an 18-year-old female student was intoxicated and had passed out on Vancouver Street. By the time NUPD had arrived, Wentworth Police were already attending to her. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Friday, Nov. 1 12:15 a.m. A student was seen intoxicated in the lobby of West Village A. He had passed out and hit his head causing a minor abrasion. A passersby put him on a couch and called NUPD. The 19-year-old male student is a resident of Davenport Commons, and was visiting a friend in the building. He was signed-in by a female student who claims she told him to go home once she realized how intoxicated he was. Officers then found him in the lobby. He will be referred to OSCCR.

2 a.m. Students reported an intoxicated female student in Stetson West. Officers arrived to find a 21-year-old female student signed into a room as a guest of another student. The woman was very uncooperative while talking to officers, but conscious. No one around knew her. Because of her level of intoxication, she was taken to the hospital against her will. She will be referred to OSCCR.

3 a.m. An 18-year-old female student and resident of Smith Hall reported that a male student had come to her room yelling, and pushed his way into the door. She alleges that after asking him to leave, he grabbed her by the neck and pushed her against the wall. She was not injured, but after he left, others in the room came to her aide. Messages were left with the male student’s roommates and the RAs of the building for him to call NUPD. The male student called in the next day. He admitted to yelling and somewhat pushing his way in, but alleges that the female student shoved him first. He claims that the female student had been harassing him by knocking on his door and then running away. The students will be referred to OSCCR.

1 p.m. The manager of Wollaston’s, in the Marino Center, reported that he had stopped a student for shoplifting, and that he had produced a fake ID. The manager claimed that the student was acting suspicious, so he followed him around. He then said that he saw the student place several items in a bag and only pay for one other item. The plastic bag of groceries that was found contained about $20 in groceries. The manager wanted criminal charges pressed. Michael Olasov, a 19-year-old male student, was arrested for shoplifting and possession of a fake ID.

8 p.m. An officer saw two men near the fountain by West Village placing what looked to be a 30-pack of beer in a bag and then carry it into West Village A. The officer followed the students into the building and then questioned them. One of the students, who is 21, had a paper bag containing beer and wine. The other student, who was only 20, had a bag with a 30-pack of beer in it. The 21-year-old student claimed that all of the alcohol was his, and that the other student was just helping him carry it into the building. The of age student was reminded of the alcohol policy and told that the amount of alcohol he was in possession of was more than the limit. He claimed he did not know the policy. Both students will be referred to OSCCR.

9:30 p.m. An RA in 337 Huntington Ave. reported the odor of marijuana coming from a room on the fifth floor. A 19-year-old male student was found with two non-student guests, one 21 and one 22-year-old. The officer reported a significant odor of the drug in the room, and the occupants admitted to smoking the drug, but that it was all gone. The student will be referred to OSCCR.

Sunday, Nov. 3 The RD of White Hall reported that a man had walked into the building with two beer cans in his coat pockets. When questioned, the man said that the cans were empty and were a part of his Halloween costume. The cans were not completely empty, so they were disposed of. When asked for ID the man produced a student ID, and became unruly with the RD. The man then left the building. When officers arrived, the man was gone, but the Community Receptionist said that he had been signed-in. The girl who signed him in was then found and claimed she did not know him. About 10 minutes later, the man called in to NUPD. Officers met with the commuter student who admitted to consuming a six pack earlier in the night. He said that he was supposed to be staying with the female friend who signed him in for the night. The RD asked that the student be removed from the building, so he was told to leave. He will be referred to OSCCR.

2:30 a.m. A 17-year-old female student and resident of Smith Hall, reported that she was struck by an 18-year-old male student, and resident of the same building. She claimed that the two had been having ongoing disputes and verbal confrontations over the past weeks. She also reported that he had been very rude to her lately. She alleges that he removed pictures from the front of the door to her room and vandalized them, at about 2:30 a.m. that morning. It was reported that after the picture incident, the two were outside the building yelling obscenities at each other. People then got between the two to break them up, when he hit her in the face, and she swung back at him. The two were then separated. He claims that she hit him first. The two will be referred to OSCCR.

Monday, Nov. 4 9 a.m. A 32-year-old male student reported that he lost his wallet in InfoCommons some time between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. the previous night. It contained $20, credit cards and checks.

Building Services reported a red 10-foot by four-foot banner reading,Northeastern University” missing from the Curry Student Center Ball Room. It was last seen there last Wednesday morning.

Noon The manager of Wollaston’s, at the Marino, reported that he saw a male student shoplift a bottle of shampoo. When confronted by officers, the student denied taking the bottle, but once officers noticed the bulge in his coat he admitted to it. The 18-year-old reported taking the bottle for his girlfriend, and apologized. No charges were pressed. He will be referred to OSCCR.

7 p.m. Vandalism was reported on the third floor of White Hall. Shaving cream had been used to write out obscenities on the walls.