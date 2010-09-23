Macklemore, Scholars rock ‘Irish’ pride

By William Johnston, news correspondent

The Blue Scholars are about as big as an underground band can become before breaking into the mainstream. Their shows regularly sell out in their hometown, Seattle, and across the country in New York City.

The hip-hop duo has not gained their success idly, though. Since the group’s inception at the University of Washington in 2002, Geologic, the MC, and Sabzi, the DJ, have produced six full-length albums, two digital EPs and founded a self-titled record label.

Geo and Sabzi booked the Paradise Rock Club on Sept. 15, playing to a venue packed with college kids from all over Boston – and even a couple from Seattle. The collegiate feel was not a surprise considering the Scholars’ intelligent, politically-charged lyrics, which relate more closely to Boston’s typical college kid than those generally popular in rap.

Performing with the Scholars were the bands Outasight, from New York City, and Macklemore, also from Seattle.

Outasight opened the show to a sparse crowd, but still solicited enthusiasm. His persistence paid off, and before he closed after six songs the crowd was with him. His sound is more pop than rap, and his lyrics revolve around drinking, hurting and having a good time. He finished strong, but his set was mostly forgettable.

After a particularly long interval, Macklemore and his DJ/producer, Ryan Lewis, took the stage. Despite this being their first time playing in Boston, the crowd went wild for them. Macklemore has a consistent passion in his stage presence and lyrics. He started strong and ended even stronger.

Notable songs were the as-yet-unreleased opener, “Air Jordans,” a new song relating his own affinity for Air Jordans to America’s overall consumerism, and “And We Danced,” which featured a special guest, which was actually just Macklemore decked out in a wig and cape. Lighthearted songs like “And We Danced” did their part to balance his heavier songs, like “Otherside,” a song about addiction.

Overall, Macklemore rocked it. He had an excellent energy, a great DJ and a brilliant style.

The Scholars came up quickly after Macklemore; Sabzi crept out in semi-darkness and began with a song the pair sent through their mailing list earlier in the week. It was a remix of a song by indie newcomers The xx. Geo came out as the beat dropped and the show truly began. The venue was packed, and the crowd was focused.

The set incorporated all their albums, including unreleased tracks from their upcoming LP, Cinematropolis. Judging by the crowd’s response, their song “The Ave” was especially well received – the lyrics urge people to go beyond the “safety bubble” of their university.

“[Expletive] class, get your education on the Ave.,” are among the words.

The song “Inkwell,” about Seattle, saw the beat transition midway through to a remix of Modest Mouse’s “Float On;” similarly, “Paul Valery” remixed Owl City’s “Fireflies” for a song about the future. Other notable songs were “Loyalty,” “50 Thousand Deep,” “Joe Metro,” and the two encore songs “North by Northwest,” and “No Rest for the Weary.”

The Blue Scholars gave an impressive performance. Sabzi is a particularly energetic DJ; he scarcely stays behind his turntables, but somehow manages to never miss a beat. Geo delivers his lines clearly and with conviction. The climax of the show was when Macklemore donned a Celtics jersey and closed with the song “Irish Celebration.” In Boston. It’s hard to follow that. The Blue Scholars sang their way to success but Macklemore, with his knack for dramatic flair, stole the show.