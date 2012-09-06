Q&A: Jessica Feldish, Director of HEAT

By Zack Sampson, News Staff

Huntington News: What is HEAT?

Jessica Feldish: In two words, it’s the environmental club … It’s a social club but we also volunteer in our community a lot and we focus on making Northeastern a more sustainable institution.

HN: What are some significant things HEAT has done in the past?

JF: Trash2Treasure is a HEAT event that was started four years ago … Do it in the Dark as well is a competition between residence halls to see who can reduce their energy consumption by the largest percentage.

HN: What is HEAT planning to do this year?

JF: Last year we really tried to look at the recycling infrastructure of Northeastern as part of a larger campaign and we’ve made a lot of success with working with the administration to update and address student concerns for the accessibility of recycling, so we’re going to continue the work on that.

HN: What is the biggest challenge Northeastern is facing and how can HEAT help?

JF: The average Northeastern student experience, they don’t know why we have [sustainable technologies], they don’t know why it’s important and they don’t really leave Northeastern with a general education of why sustainability is so important. So I’d really like to integrate more into the student activities, student life side.