Crime Log: September 16 – September 22

Compiled by Sarah Henry, News Correspondent

Entry of the Week: Saturday, September 21, 1:36 p.m.

A student reported receiving a suspicious phone call from an unknown male claiming to work for the government. She stated the caller said she would be deported if she did not give him the proper information, and when she asked the caller for his credentials, the call was dropped. The student stated the caller knew her name, cell phone number, what country she was from and that she was a student.

Monday, Sept. 16

9:17 a.m.

A student reported his green and black Trek bike stolen from the Speare Place bike racks. The bike was secured with a cable lock and was taken sometime between 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Monday.

11:48 a.m.

A staff member reported a laptop stolen from a suite in Columbus Place on Sept. 11 sometime between 6 and 10 p.m.

12:46 p.m.

A student reported that his brown Haro Escape bike was stolen from the bike racks in front of 337 Huntington Ave.

1:46 p.m.

A student reported that her iPhone 4 was stolen outside the Malden MBTA station on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

10:58 a.m.

A Residence Director in 337 Huntington Ave. reported two men in the rear alley of the building who appeared to be rolling a joint. Officers responded and stopped two Fenway High School students. The officers confiscated a small amount of marijuana and sent the students on their way with a warning.

12:11 p.m.

A student reported another student had been harassing her in person and via social media. An officer responded for a report.

12:56 p.m.

An officer reported a possible domestic assault in progress in the Robinson Lot near Curry Student Center. The subjects were described as a male and female yelling at each other. The female began punching and kicking the male. The officer placed the female Kaplan student into custody for domestic assault and battery. The male student was advised of his 209A rights.

4:23 p.m.

A student reported his blue mountain bike was stolen from the front of the North Lot.

4:24 p.m.

A student reported his hybrid blue mountain bike was left at the bike rack outside Behrakis Hall on Friday, and was not there when he returned Monday evening.

5:33 p.m.

The football coach at Carter Field reported that students in Davenport B Commons were yelling obscenities at the high school football players through a bullhorn. Officers spoke with two students, and who agreed not to yell out their window anymore.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

4:24 p.m.

A Residence Director in Smith Hall reported a male student was punched in the face by another male student, his roommate. The roommate stated that he was annoyed by the victim bothering him when he was on the phone. The roommate threw the phone at the victim and then punched him in the face three times. The roommate was taken into custody for domestic assault and battery. The victim denied a safe room and the subject will be moved to White Hall when he returns to campus.

11:30 p.m.

A student reported her wallet was stolen from the food court in Curry Student Center.

Thursday, Sept. 19

1:12 p.m.

Two students reported their unattended wallets were stolen from their backpacks outside the Sacred Space in Ell Hall.

Friday, Sept. 20

9:45 a.m.

A student in Kennedy Hall reported she and her roommate saw a man in 66 The Fenway staring at them while they were changing. Their apartment is across the alley from his, and the student stated this has happened at least twice before.

10:38 a.m.

A student reported her light blue Raleigh mountain bike was stolen from the International Village bike racks. She stated the bike was secured with a cable lock, and was stolen between 4 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday.

5:41 p.m.

A Northeastern University Division of Public Safety detective received an email from a faculty member regarding a potential case of harassment involving two students and a non-Northeastern affiliate. The detective spoke with the students and the matter was resolved.

9:55 p.m.

An officer stopped two underage non-Northeastern students for having open containers of alcohol. The officer confiscated three bottles of Corona beer.

10:13 p.m.

A student reported his unattended backpack was stolen from Centennial Commons. The backpack contained a laptop and other personal belongings.

Saturday, Sept. 21

12:20 a.m.

Operations received a general fire alarm from West Village F. Officers responded and reported a smell of something burning in the laundry room. Boston Fire Department responded and reported someone threw a smoke bomb into a dryer, and there were still a lot of debris in the dryer. The dryer was taken out of service, and a work order was placed to clean the dryer.

12:38 a.m.

A student reported walking with her friend, a non-Northeastern student, who was severely drunk and in need of medical attention. Officers responded and reported the male friend was in and out of consciousness. Boston Emergency Medical Services (EMS) transported the male to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

1:29 a.m.

A resident of Symphony Road reported a drunk male in the alley between Symphony Road and Gainsborough Street carrying a guitar case. Officers responded and stopped the male in front of 115 Hemenway St. Boston EMS transported man, a Berklee College of Music student, to Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

2:23 a.m.

A student reported another student was drunk and in and out of consciousness. Officers responded and requested EMS. EMS transported the student, age 17, to the Boston Medical Center.

9:06 a.m.

A student reported a package that was delivered to her apartment at 132 Hemenway St. had been removed from the lobby.

12:32 p.m.

A student reported her white Cannondale bike stolen from the front of Stetson West. The student stated the bike had been secured with a cable lock.

4:42 p.m.

A student reported his mail was stolen from him at his on campus residence at Stetson West.

Sunday, Sept. 22

1:27 a.m.

A student reported leaving his wallet in the fifth floor men’s bathroom of White Hall around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, and when he returned, it was missing.

2:58 a.m.

A Resident Assistant in Kerr Hall reported walking by a room and seeing a male and female attempting to help another female stand up. The female appeared drunk. Officers responded and reported the student was conscious but not alert. Boston EMS evaluated the student, who had improved and appeared able to walk on her own. The student declined medical assistance, and her friend stated she would check on the student throughout the night.

2:59 a.m.

A proctor in Loftman Hall reported a student was drunk in the lobby. An officer responded and reported the student was conscious but not alert. A witness reported the student drank shots of tequila and rum at a party in Allston earlier in the night. Boston EMS responded and transported the student to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

3:27 a.m.

A student in Kerr Hall reported his roommate took Prozac earlier in the day and had since consumed several shots of vodka. The student was vomiting and needed to be evaluated. Officers responded and reported the student was conscious and alert and did not need to go to a hospital.

7:26 a.m.

A member of the cleaning staff in Stetson East reported a man laying on the ground on the first floor. Officers responded and reported the student was drunk and conscious but not alert. The student was vomiting and Boston EMS transported the student to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

10:50 a.m.

A student reported an unknown subject entered his apartment through an unlocked window and took his laptop and headphones sometime overnight while he was out.