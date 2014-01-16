Crime Log: January 6 – January 12

Compiled by Sarah Henry, News Correspondent

Entry of the week: Saturday, Jan. 11, 10:58 p.m.

An RA in White Hall reported someone wrote “[Expletive] the Police” on a smoke free sign.

Monday, Jan 6

11:24 a.m.

A group of teenagers were reported in the Columbus Garage fifth floor stairwell, on the Columbus Avenue side. Officers stopped four students, not affiliated with Northeastern, and confiscated a small amount of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.

4:36 p.m.

A student reported his iPhone 5 was stolen from him on the corner of Parker Street

and Annunciation Road. The suspects were described as three male teens, one

of whom displayed a small silver hand gun. The suspects were last seen walking down Parker Street towards Annunciation Road.

5:24 p.m.

A student reported his unattended package was taken from the lobby of 110 St. Stephen

St. between Dec. 31 and Jan. 5. The package was from Saudi Arabia and

was an unknown size with unknown contents.

6:44 p.m.

A student reported his black HTC phone was stolen from him after he was jumped by two men. The victim stated he was not injured and did not mention any weapons being shown. He told officers the two men hit him on the back of the head and went through his pockets, before running towards Mission Main.

Tuesday, Jan 7

4:11 p.m.

A student reported her unattended purse was taken from Cargill Hall sometime during the day. The purse is black and was taken from a table in the locker room.

5:04 p.m.

A student reported her unattended purse was taken from the Curry Student Center.

Officers located the purse in the student center’s lost and found, but a $75 Forever

21 gift card was missing.

6:24 p.m.

A student reported his custom-made headphones were taken from the library when

left unattended.

7:44 p.m.

A student reported she was having a verbal argument with her boyfriend, and that

he had taken her keys and refused to give them back to her. Officers stopped the

subject, Dwayne Simon, behind Willis Hall and arrested him for an active warrant. The student reported no physical contact had occurred during the argument.

Wednesday, Jan 8

9:15 a.m.

A student reported that her ex-boyfriend was outside her apartment and was harassing her. Officers spoke to both parties, and the man was warned not to make any kind of contact with his ex-girlfriend. Later, at 10:23 a.m., the same student reported that she was at the corner of Gainsborough and St. Stephens streets and that her ex-boyfriend was directly across from her. Officers met the victim and escorted her back to headquarters, where she obtained a protective order against her ex.

1:15 p.m.

A lab technician in Hurtig Hall reported her laptop stolen from a lab sometime

during winter break.

2:42 p.m.

A student reported on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 11:40 a.m. that she received a text message from an anonymous person. The student stated the person on the phone

informed her that they would meet, and that her roommate had given the student’s

number to her. The student’s roommate denied knowing who the texter was.

5:57 p.m.

A student reported her iPhone 5 was stolen from the Curry Student Center

the previous evening after she left it unattended.

8:51 p.m.

A staff member reported her unattended wallet was stolen the previous day from Ell Hall.

Thursday, Jan 9

2:34 p.m.

A student reported receiving a call from a man with a Rochester, NY area code. The caller stated he worked for the federal government, and that he had noticed the student was receiving an illegal transaction from an unknown source. The student stated that the caller told him to withdraw $2,100 to make a cash payment to the Federal Authority Office. When the student asked for the location of the office, the caller told him that he would be given directions over the phone, and that if the student hung up the phone he would be arrested within 45 minutes.

Friday, Jan 10

2:31 a.m.

Officers reported seeing a student throw a glass bottle against the side of Qdoba restaurant on Huntington Avenue. There was no damage to the building.

2:08 p.m.

A student reported that around 1 p.m. two teenagers approached him and asked for money. One of the teens showed a possible handgun inside of his jacket, and the student gave them $23.

Saturday, Jan 11

12:55 a.m.

A Resident Assistant (RA) in West Village A reported an intoxicated man had signed in to the building. Officers spoke to the student, and requested Boston Emergency Medical Services (EMS). The student was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

1:30 a.m.

An RA in Stetson East reported an intoxicated girl vomiting in the restroom. Officers spoke to the student, and EMS transported the student to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

2:43 a.m.

An RA in Stetson East reported a disoriented, possibly intoxicated female in the lobby. Officers spoke to the student, and EMS transported her to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

4:20 p.m.

A student reported her boyfriend had property that belonged to her and that he would not return it. The student was hysterical and very uncooperative. Boston Police Department (BPD) was contacted and Northeastern University Division of Public Safety officers responded and reported there was no physical abuse involved. BPD secured the student’s property from her boyfriend.

Sunday, Jan 12

1:25 a.m.

A student reported her friend (another student) was drunk and unsteady on her feet. Officers requested EMS, and the student was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

2:52 a.m.

A student in White Hall reported her friend was drunk and vomiting. Officers requested EMS, who found the student was not in need of transportation to the hospital.

11:07 p.m.

An RA in Stetson East reported a student in the lobby appeared to be intoxicated and in need of medical attention. Officers requested EMS and the student was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

11:32 p.m.

A proctor in International Village reported a middle-aged woman wandering aimlessly around the lobby area. Officers spoke to the homeless woman, who identified herself as “Jane.” She stated she had stepped inside to get out of the cold, and she promptly left the area.