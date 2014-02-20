“Biggest Loser” contestant sheds 155 pounds

By Kelly Kasulis, News Staff

A dramatic weight loss sparked controversy when the 24-year-old “Biggest Loser” contestant, Rachel Frederickson, weighed in at 105 pounds on Feb. 4 for the season finale and garnered $250,000 in the process.

The Los Angeles native entered the NBC show’s 15th season weighing 260 pounds on a 5-foot-4-inch frame. This means she had a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 44.6, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute – 14.6 points above the national standard for obesity. Today, Frederickson has a BMI of 18, which is 0.5 below the standard for underweight individuals, causing widespread media attention and viewer response. E! Online’s coverage has been referring to Frederickson’s weight loss as a “scandal” in headlines.

“It just trades one set of extremes for another,” Brenda Weber, a gender studies professor at Indiana State University who has been watching Frederickson’s media attention, said. “She’s gone from overeating to over-exercising and she’s still being encouraged to practice excessive behaviors. In that regard, I think it is unethical.”

Weber said that these “excessive behaviors” are what are most troublesome, encouraging a weight loss that is both rapid and impractical.

“I’m sure there are lots of people in the world who weigh what she weighs or has the same BMI or height and that is healthy for them,” she said. “If you’re suggesting that this is a healthy way of being or a practical way of losing weight, I think it’s disingenuous.”

Arianna Plunkett, a personal fitness trainer at Custom Fitness Boston, agreed that Frederickson is not necessarily underweight, but that her lifestyle is troubling.

“You can tell that she’s thin, but she might have muscle mass on her body instead. I don’t personally think that she lost too much weight, but I don’t necessarily agree with losing weight that fast,” she said. “It’s a shock to your body and it doesn’t give you the right amount of time to mentally change alongside the physical change – there’s a lag between the two.”

Plunkett said that “The Biggest Loser” is also running some health risks atop criticism that its contestants are living unfeasible lifestyles.

“When you’re that overweight, I don’t even know if it’s healthy to work out that many hours a day,” she said. “And the thing is, if you don’t have the time to work out six or seven hours a day – you have a job or go to school – then the average American can’t do that.”

Allie Wormstedt, a sophomore marketing major who watches the show occasionally, said that the $250,000 cash prize is also something the average American doesn’t get for losing weight – an incentive which could have pushed Frederickson over the edge into the “underweight” category.

“I think it would work differently, mentally, if you’re losing weight for an outside factor instead of just yourself,” she said. “Who’s to say that she’s going to keep that weight off, because she isn’t just going to keep getting money handed to her, and who’s to say that the money didn’t motivate her to lose drastic amounts of weight in the first place?”

On the other hand, Weber pinned social pressures as Frederickson’s likely motivation to lose weight beyond combatting the health risks that come with obesity. According to Weber, most women are pushed to lose weight for acceptance in a society with an image-oriented climate.

“The other thing that comes clear is that bodies are under the gaze and women’s bodies are looked at and judged in an extreme way,” she said. “You cannot remove the body from the field of visual relations, you can’t get your body out from under the gaze, so then the logic is how can you get the body to please the gaze?”

The Food Research and Action Center in Washington, D.C. reports that two thirds of Americans are overweight or obese. Despite that majority, Weber said that an overweight appearance in the media is seen as unusual.

“Whether thin or very large, weight tends to trigger a lot of social commentary and censure,” she said. “You only have to be about 5 to 10 pounds overweight and people already start disciplining the body. They actually end up triggering a set of associations, like that you don’t try hard enough to conform to the normative.”

Ironically, Weber believes that it isn’t Frederickson’s new weight at all that is triggering media response. Instead, she said, it’s a letdown of expectations that is causing viewer outcry.

“Basically, what’s happening is that we look at bodies as images. She didn’t end up gaining the kind of experience she was supposed to have based on the logic of ‘the transformation,’” she said. “There’s a real interesting assumption that if you lose weight, it’s always about ‘the better,’ and to a lot of people she doesn’t look better. She looks older and more gaunt, and people are talking about the lines in her face, things like that.”

Weber said that she watched over 3,000 hours of makeover shows and not once had it shown a contestant looking older.

“It’s always this, ‘I look younger’ celebration of change, so for change to happen and for it to look a way that is different than one people expect is part of what the issue is for Rachel,” she said.