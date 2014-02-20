campus

Egan Research calls in Haz-Mat team

Written by × February 20, 2014

By Maxim Tamarov, News Staff

Photo Courtesy/Brian D'Amico
Photo Courtesy/Brian D’Amico

On Tuesday night, the Boston Fire Department (BFD) and the Boston Police Department (BPD) responded to a chemical accident in a lab at in the Egan Research Center at 120 Forsyth St.

“It was the spill in the lab of an unknown product,” said a spokesperson for the BFD. The spill was classified as a Hazardous Materials (Haz-Mat) Level 2 — a mid-level chemical spill or leak producing irritating, corrosive or flammable vapors or other hazardous conditions.

A Northeastern student was injured in the incident, but was transported to the hospital with minor irritations.

“[The student] had gotten something in their eye and was treated with irrigation. Level two as well,” the BFD spokesperson said.

The BFD showed up at 6:23 p.m., and by 7:51 p.m. the incident was under control.

 

News Staff Photo/Maxim Tamarov
News Staff Photo/Maxim Tamarov

 

Tags: × × × × × ×

Written by

144 Comments

1 6 7 8

  1. Pingback: clit stimulation

  2. Pingback: the wet wabbit

  3. Pingback: rabbit vibrator review

  4. Pingback: bondage straps

1 6 7 8

Leave a Reply