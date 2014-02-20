Egan Research calls in Haz-Mat team

By Maxim Tamarov, News Staff

On Tuesday night, the Boston Fire Department (BFD) and the Boston Police Department (BPD) responded to a chemical accident in a lab at in the Egan Research Center at 120 Forsyth St.

“It was the spill in the lab of an unknown product,” said a spokesperson for the BFD. The spill was classified as a Hazardous Materials (Haz-Mat) Level 2 — a mid-level chemical spill or leak producing irritating, corrosive or flammable vapors or other hazardous conditions.

A Northeastern student was injured in the incident, but was transported to the hospital with minor irritations.

“[The student] had gotten something in their eye and was treated with irrigation. Level two as well,” the BFD spokesperson said.

The BFD showed up at 6:23 p.m., and by 7:51 p.m. the incident was under control.