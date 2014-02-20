New VP led troubled overhaul

By Julia Barnes, News Correspondent

Northeastern’s new associate vice president of Workforce Development and Employer Engagement brings with her an accomplished resume and a lingering controversy.

Joanne F. Goldstein joined the university last month after serving for four years as the state’s secretary of labor in Governor Deval Patrick’s cabinet. But she left that post for Northeastern amid widespread displeasure with the rollout of the $46 million unemployment claim computer system that she oversaw.

Deloitte Consulting, the company that contracted with Goldstein’s office to design the system, launched the project two years late and $6 million over budget, according to the Boston Globe. When the program was finally open to the public, the benefit portal, called UI Online, was rife with technical problems that prevented many from obtaining their benefits.

In a press conference on Jan. 31, John G. LaBrie, dean of Northeastern University College of Professional Studies (CPS) and vice president of Professional Education, expressed his enthusiasm at Goldstein’s arrival.

“Secretary Goldstein’s insight from her statewide position will be invaluable as the College finds new ways to work with employers to mutual benefit, develops new degrees related to the dynamic landscape of employment needs and revises the curriculum with employer input into academic planning for professional credentials,” LaBrie said.

According to Northeastern’s CPS website, during her time as secretary, Goldstein served as Chief of the Fair Labor of the attorney general for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and general counsel to the Utility Workers Union of America, AFL-CIO. She is credited with overseeing the $3.5 billion budget for the Department of Unemployment Assistance, Career Services, Industrial Accidents, Labor Standards and Labor Relations.

According to the press release, the incoming associate vice president will work to fulfill academic and workforce needs by combining the two areas and collaborating with employer groups and associations, large and small businesses, as well as workforce development agencies, non-profits and other labor organizations.

“There is enormous untapped potential to benefit individuals and society which brings the academic community, particularly in the field of professional studies, and employers closer together,” Goldstein said at the press conference. “The complexity of the recession and recovery has shown that our economy has changed dramatically, and our best solutions will be developed in partnership.”

As a Hofstra University Law School graduate, Goldstein received the Cushing Gavin Award for Labor Management Relations and the Hofstra University School of Law Distinguished Alumni Award.

Goldstein has achieved other feats, including her supervision of the State Workforce Training Fund restoration and her contribution to the recovery of $39 million owed to the Municipal Unemployment Insurance Task Force and the state; she served as chair of the governor’s Joint Task Force on the Underground Economy and Employee Misclassification.

But Goldstein’s tenure with the state ended abruptly, over the troubleshooting of the unemployment benefits computer system.

According to a Sep. 29 Berkshire Eagle News article, over 23,000 people were still in need of direct assistance from customer support even though approximately 60 percent of claims filed through the computer system or automated phone center were successful.

Goldstein reassured officials such as state representative Tricia Farley-Bouvier, D-Pittsfield, that she and her agency would work to fix the problems.

“I’m pleased with the attention Secretary Goldstein has given to [fixing the computer system],” Farley-Bouvier told the Berkshire Eagle News. “But the constituents’ concerns are serious, especially in towns without Internet service. I’m surprised and very disappointed that people have had trouble getting in-person help.”

Northeastern officials could not be reached for comment on the matter.

Overall, Goldstein is confident that after her and her agency’s efforts, she has left the unemployment computer system in good condition, and that joining the Northeastern faculty is a great opportunity, according to the Globe.

“As employers identify skills gaps in the present workforce and students are keenly focused on employability when they complete their studies, this integration responds to one of the critical issues in our economy today,” LaBrie said.