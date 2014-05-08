Crime Log: April 21-May 4

Compiled by Stephanie Eisemann, News Correspondent



Entry of the week: Friday, April 25, 1:33 a.m.

A male Northeastern student attempted to swipe into International Village claiming that he had lived there all semester. He was not listed on the building’s roster. He then stated he was going to “Stetson” but was found later in his West Village A apartment. The student had previously not admitted to drinking but later admitted that he had provided the responding officers with a fake ID as he was not of legal age. The fake ID was then confiscated.

Monday, April 21

7:58 p.m.

A group of students was being disruptively loud and impeding traffic near Gainsborough Street. When an officer reported to the area, the group dispersed.

11:11 p.m.

A student filed a noise complaint for music coming from an apartment at 768 Columbus Ave. An officer spoke with the student resident who was cooperative and shut off the music.

Tuesday, April 22

10:51 a.m.

Illegible graffiti was found on the Sweeney Field side of Rubenstein Hall. A report and work order were filed.

11:11 p.m.

A Northeastern resident of 146 Hemenway St. reported that Monday night someone attempted to break into her apartment, but a safety latch prevented entry. Nothing was stolen.

Wednesday, April 23

12:11 p.m.

Two pieces of artwork donated to West Village G and West Village H were vandalized two weeks ago. Northeastern staff reported the incident and the value of the art – $9,400. A report with before and after photos was filed.

Thursday, April 24

9:02 a.m.

A Northeastern staff member extinguished a fire under a hood in the Egan Center Room. The responding officer reported no active fire upon his arrival.

Friday, April 25

12:15 a.m.

Northeastern officers, received a MBTA dispatch for a bicycle larceny in progress at Ruggles Station and found a bike chained to the upper racks that was missing a tire and other accessories. Upon searchof the area, officers stopped two people not affiliated with the university who were seen by an off-duty security guard attempting to steal the bike, then taking the tire and throwing it down the tracks. The two were arrested by the MBTA.

12:35 p.m.

A student reported his wallet stolen from a locker in Marino between 5 and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

9:23 p.m.

An officer reported a male on Massachusetts Ave. having a loud argument with a female who left before the officer’s arrival.

11:12 p.m.

A Resident Assistant in Melvin Hall reported the smell of marijuana. Officers spoke to four students and confiscated under an ounce of the substance. Students were referred to the Office of Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution.

Saturday, April 26

1:19 a.m.

Loud music and female screaming were reported at 116 St. Stephen St. Officers checked the area and spoke with a student who agreed to turn down the music.

1:33 a.m.

A resident assistant in Stetson West reported a male vomiting in the lobby bathroom. He was of legal drinking age and signed a medical waiver.

Sunday, April 27

1:30 a.m.

Loud music and students were reported outside Kennedy Hall on Hemenway St. Officers spoke with an Emerson student who turned down the music and sent all guests home.

5:22 p.m.

A Northeastern student reported that a gift-wrapped baseball hat had been stolen from his room in West Village B. Upon investigation officers discovered that the cleaning staff believed the item was left during move-out and removed it from the room as trash.

Tuesday, April 29

10:23 p.m.

A person not affiliated with the university was found trespassing on campus near Forsyth Street. The person was previously issued a trespass warning in 2011 and is known to the police department for “scheming, fraud, larceny, and ABPO.” Another trespass warning was issued.

Wednesday, April 30

2:17 p.m.

A Suffolk Construction employee reported that the bottom right glass panel of the Hastings Wing Exterior Door of the YMCA had been broken sometime between 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

5:14 p.m.

A student reported that her cell phone had been stolen from the 2nd floor of Snell Library. The Nokia model was left unattended and does not have tracking capability.

6:21 p.m.

Snell Library staff reported that a student’s backpack was stolen from the 2nd floor 6 and 6:21 p.m. when left unattended.

7:30 p.m.

Police responded to a theft alarm at the YMCA. The room was being used for storage and the podium was still connected to the alarm system, but the tab appeared to be tampered with and was connected to a DVD and VHS system. Police removed the media player for fingerprinting.

Thursday, May 1

1:39 a.m.

A student’s wallet was stolen from Shillman Hall after being left unattended between 7:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

7:40 a.m.

A Wentworth police officer recovered a student’s cell phone after it was stolen from Snell Library after having been left unattended. He answered the phone when the student called it after discovering it was missing.

8:00 a.m.

NUPD officers responded to a Wentworth police call about a party at Evans Way involving a stolen cell phone from Snell Library. The device was recovered from a sixteen-year-old younger brother of a Northeastern student who has previously been banned from campus. The youth was escorted to his home in Roxbury and left with his sister and legal guardian. He will be summonsed for receiving stolen property and trespassing.

12:58 p.m.

A Northeastern student and Boston University student reported accidently bumping into an emotionally disturbed female outside of NUPD headquarters on Burke St. and found her threatening. Officers stopped the woman, found no disturbance, and then sent her on her way.

3:12 p.m.

A white female was found sleeping on the bench outside of 319 Huntington Ave. When police arrived the woman was conscious and alert, but tested positive for a “BOP.” An EMS responded but she declined medical attention and left the scene. NUPD found her later in the evening and escorted her to Ruggles Station.

4:09 p.m.

A Miata brand bike was stolen from outside the Ruggles Architecture Studio near the fire sprinkler after being left there by a student on Wednesday. The bike is valued at $250.

6:41 p.m.

A student reported his bicycle stolen from the bike racks outside of Snell Library between 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

11:35 p.m.

Officers received a noise complaint for the alley way behind 103 Hemenway St. The Emerson student in the area agreed to turn down the music.

Saturday, May 3

8:03 p.m.

A Macbook Pro and case were stolen from the International Village basement bathrooms between 11 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday while they were left unattended.

Sunday, May 4

7:31 p.m.

A student approached an officer on his dinner break in the International Village Dining Hall to report her iPhone was stolen while left unattended on a table at 6:45 p.m. She had returned for it and found it missing.