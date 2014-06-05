Gallagher heading to National Championships

By Emily McCarthy, News Staff

After a seventh-place finish in the 5,000-meter run Saturday at the NCAA East Preliminary Round meet, Northeastern sophomore Wesley Gallagher will head to the national championship in Eugene, Ore.to compete against the nation’s best collegiate distance runners.

In the preliminary round in Jacksonville, Fla., Gallagher finished sixth in his heat and seventh overall with a time of 14:13.04.

“We are very happy for Wes,” Catherine Erickson, Northeastern’s director of track and field and cross country, told goNU.com. “He ran a solid race and competed very well against the field.”

Although Gallagher is the only member of the team heading to Oregon for the national championship, other Huskies put up strong performances at the preliminary round meet.

Freshman Lucy Young finished 20th overall in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 10:23.26, senior Kaylin Miranda finished 23rd overall in the long jump with a mark of 7.28 meters, and junior Stephen Sollowin took 29th in the 5,000 in 14:47.23.