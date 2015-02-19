Williams worthy of forgiveness

It was the lie heard ‘round the world when America’s most respected news anchor, Brian Williams, recounted a story originally told in 2003 about one of his many Iraq War experiences.

Williams claimed to have been in a military Chinook helicopter that was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade, forcing it to land. Soon after it aired, Williams’ claim was challenged by Lance Reynolds, a flight engineer who was aboard one of the attacked helicopters. Reynolds’ claim asserts that Williams’ helicopter arrived at the scene around half an hour after the attacks.

On Feb. 4, Williams apologized and, by Feb. 10, he was placed on a six-month suspension without pay and without promise he would be able to return. His name was also removed from the “Nightly News” title. After 10 years as managing editor and anchor of “NBC Nightly News,” and after pulling in 9.3 million viewers a night according to The New York Times, the nation’s most trusted news anchor was pulled from the air and the 6:30 p.m. news broadcast became a host of uncertainty.

Weekend anchor Lester Holt was pulled in to replace Williams temporarily, and the familiar face that spent a decade greeting millions before dinner disappeared into the night. This unceremonious dismissal and the uncertainty that came with it was perhaps an overreaction, but it certainly beats the alternative. To fire Williams would undermine the work he has done for NBC for 22 years.

Williams did not build the relationship he has with the American public overnight. This relationship is worth too much to be tossed out the window. Without Williams, “Nightly News” will have to work to forge that relationship on its own, something the network has failed to do since the beginning. Americans do not trust “NBC Nightly News,” Americans trust “NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams.”

Like most celebrities, news anchors are expected to be flawless and their actions are scrutinized. Unlike most celebrities, though, these journalists are expected to have a starched wardrobe and maintain the highest level of moral standard, all while being in the heart of the action.

No, we should not hold Brian Williams to the same standard (or lack thereof) that we hold Lindsay Lohan and Ashton Kutcher, but we also shouldn’t let our jaws drop to the floor when he makes a mistake. The misrepresentation of events was unacceptable for a man like Williams and repercussions were the natural next step, but to not allow the anchor to return to the desk he has occupied for the last decade would be an injustice to broadcast journalism.

The Williams controversy has evolved from an error of fact. This is not a man who set out to lie to the American public, but this error has launched internal investigations of a host of different instances of reporting. Most namely, NBC is now investigating the truthfulness of Williams’ reporting on Hurricane Katrina, coverage that won NBC the coveted Peabody Award.

Viewed in the most sympathetic light: memory is pliable and he was, after all, reporting from a combat zone. Often, the difference between being shot at and being hit is less about battlefield heroics and more about luck. The Iraqi insurgent firing into the sky did not care that this particular helicopter held a world-famous American journalist and he did not care that this story would someday become national scandal. We must forgive Williams for his small misstep and remember the service he has provided to the American public.

We must remember that admittance of error was both swift and without excuse. We must acknowledge that the story was in the context of Williams attempting to bring attention to the courage of a soldier who was shot at. We must respect that the anchor was quick to point out he was never in the service and was quick to step away from the desk voluntarily for self-reflection. We must recognize that no matter the genuineness of his apology, no matter the roots of the mistake, this will make Williams a better reporter. We must forgive, but not forget, and allow the beloved newsman to take his spot behind the “Nightly” desk – where America needs him and where he belongs.

Photo courtesy Peabody Award, Creative Commons.