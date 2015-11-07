Amy Schumer draws crowd at Northeastern

Comedian Amy Schumer packed Matthews Arena for Northeastern University’s Homecoming week on the night of Friday, Nov. 6. Her show featured guest appearances from Kyle Dunnigan and Rachel Feinstein.
Photos by Brian Bae, deputy photo editor
