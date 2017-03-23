Q&A: Hobey Baker finalist Aston-Reese signs with Pittsburgh Penguins

By Calli Remillard, news staff

Zach Aston-Reese, the assistant captain for the Northeastern Huskies, signed a two-year entry level contract with the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins March 14. Aston-Reese is tied for the nation’s lead in points with 63 this season, and leads the nation in points per game (1.66), multi-goal games (8) and hat tricks (3).

Aston-Reese is also a top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, which is given to the top NCAA men’s hockey player each year. Criteria for a player to be nominated for the award includes strength of character both on and off the ice, scholastic achievement sportsmanship and contribution to the integrity of the team.

Last Friday, Aston-Reese went to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh’s AHL affiliate, where he’s preparing for his professional career with the Penguins. During his first game March 21, Aston-Reese scored his first professional goal in the first period of his career with the Penguins.

The Huntington News: You’ve been so successful in your hockey career, especially at Northeastern, but how did you get your start in hockey?

Zach Aston-Reese: I have an older brother, he’s four years older than me, and he started playing when he was probably four. Then I came along, and I was just always around the rink when he was practicing and things like that. Then I started skating and just one thing led to another, and I started playing travel hockey.

HN: Coach Madigan raves about you being a 200 foot player, and you lead the NCAA with 63 points in just 38 games this year. How do you think your performance as a Husky has prepared you for what will come with the Penguins?

ZAR: That’s something that was important to our team, playing 200 feet, taking care of the [defensive] zone first, being able to back-check hard and get above the puck. I played my first game last night. Our systems aren’t exactly the same but they’re pretty similar. X’s and O’s are kind of easy, but just going out there and being able to perform, and that’s really what I’m looking forward to in those situations and performing those systems. Four years at Northeastern, I think, has given me the tools to do that.

HN: You were the first since 1985-86 to record 30 goals and 30 assists in the same season, and just one of nine Huskies to score that many goals. How’d you do it?

ZAR: I kind of just had the same routine all season. I prepared the same way every day and it always helps having good teammates, like [Dylan] Sikura and [Adam] Gaudette, Nolan [Stevens] and John [Stevens] to help you out and things like that. They all had really good seasons, they put the puck in the net a lot too and I was just fortunate enough to play with those guys.

HN: You’ve been an assistant captain for the past two seasons. What has it meant to you to be a leader of Northeastern hockey?

ZAR: It’s something pretty special. I know when Coach Madigan came in, they wanted to change the culture of Northeastern hockey. Everyone talks about how Josh Manson helped do that, and he certainly did, and I know my class as a whole wanted to continue that culture and I think we did a pretty good job of it. I’m hoping that we pass it on to the next class, and it’ll just be a snowball effect.

HN: How does it feel to be signed to the Penguins?

ZAR: It’s pretty special. I rooted for the Penguins when I was growing up. my dad’s from Pittsburgh so I know he’s just more proud than anything right now. It’s just a good organization. I’ve been in Wilkes-Barre since Friday and everybody’s made me feel welcome and it’s a great coaching staff. I’ve really learned a lot since I’ve been here, you know, in just a few days.

HN: What gave you the push to sign with the Penguins over other teams?

ZAR: When you look at the results that they’ve had with some other college free agents and even some other draft picks who took the college route, like [Conor] Sheary, [Jake] Guentzel, [Bryan] Rust and [Scott] Wilson, a few of them played in Hockey East and their game has just developed so much since they left college and they’re been able to take that next step and that’s something that was really attractive to me.

HN: The Hobey Baker Award is given to the top NCAA men’s hockey player. What was your reaction when you found out you were nominated?

ZAR: You know, I try not to think too much about it. There’s a lot of great players that are nominated. When you get caught up in that stuff it’s easy to just forget about showing up every day and doing the things that matter. It was pretty cool but I try to just put that in the back of my mind.

HN: So, what’s coming next?

ZAR: Well, I’m just gonna finish out the season in Wilkes-Barre. I think I have to come back [to Northeastern] for a week just to finish up my final exams and things like that. Then I think we’re going to make the playoffs down here and I’m trying to help in playoffs. It’s just gonna be a hard summer, working hard over the summer and getting better, and trying to make the lineup next year for the Penguins.