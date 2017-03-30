Women’s lacrosse hosts Syracuse, UMass Amherst

By Matt Allen, news correspondent

The Northeastern University women’s club lacrosse team more than redeemed themselves for their opening day loss last Friday by rallying with back to back wins during last Saturday’s double header.

The team traveled to Santa Barbara, California during spring break to compete in the Santa Barbara Shootout, but the games were canceled due to severe weather conditions. They were able to fit in one game against Western Washington University, where the team barely fell short, losing 17-16.

The women made the most of their time on the West Coast with team bonding activities, including bowling and trips to tourist attractions.

The team returned to Boston only to have their home opener against Boston College canceled due to a snow storm.

The season finally started Friday with a chilly 10-9 loss against the University of Rhode Island Rams.

While the dogs gave a valiant effort in the first half, team captain Keilani Lai-Hipp, a senior international affairs major, said that the fight just was not in the team that night.

“Watching from the sidelines on Friday, I could see that we simply needed more hustle to pull out that win,” Lai-Hipp said. “Luckily, we were able to turn up the hustle for Saturday’s games.”

The girls would turn the rocky start around quickly with a 10-8 win against Syracuse University the following afternoon and continue this streak with an 8-6 win against the University of Massachusetts Amherst later that night.

Freshman goalie Rachel Loo was the shining star of the weekend, with her constant saves keeping the team alive throughout Saturday.

Other notable players throughout the weekend were middler Leigh Schneider, who had three goals in Friday night’s game, middler Charlotte Lenes, who led the offense with five goals against Amherst, and great defensive games by Liz Spellman and Michelle Lucas.

The back to back wins on Saturday resembled an earmark of the success seen by the girls last season during their journey to regionals.

Similar expectations are being set for this season, said team treasurer Jacqueline Johnson, a junior marketing major.

“We hope to work off the momentum gained last year, and go to regionals again this year,” Johnson said. “Hopefully, we can even make a nationals bid.”

Even with the team losing monumental instruments like defensive star Rachel Shafer last year and preparing to lose Lai-Hipp at the end of this season, team leaders are impressed with some of their elite young talents, said Vice President Leigh Schneider.

“Sophomore Meg Muldowney has been excellent on the circle, which has helped us win the draw,” said Schneider, a third-year nursing major.

In terms of defense, Spellman has impressed the roster’s veterans, said Johnson.

“Spellman has brought a lot of spontaneity and pressure on D,” said Johnson.

Other freshman athletes cited by team leaders were midfielders Melissa Rath, Ella Mannix and Katie O’Connor, along with Loo, who are all bringing a ferociousness to the field, and contributing to a vibrant energy in the locker room.