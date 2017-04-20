CRIME LOG: APRIL 10 – APRIL 16

http://www.itic.com.au/?samovararabov=%D9%83%D9%8A%D9%81%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D8%B4%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%A1-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A7%D8%B3%D9%87%D9%85-%D9%88%D8%A8%D9%8A%D8%B9%D9%87%D8%A7&7d1=37 كيفية شراء الاسهم وبيعها forex linköping valuta Compiled by Jill Sojourner, news staff

http://wilsonrelocation.com/?q=%D8%A8%D8%B1%D9%86%D8%A7%D9%85%D8%AC-%D9%81%D9%88%D8%B1%D9%83%D8%B3 برنامج فوركس An individual, unaffiliated with Northeastern University (NU), reported that his bookstore merchandise, valued at $120, was stolen while he was taking pictures the previous day. A report was filed.

اسهم للبيع The Boston Police Department (BPD) reported a fight relating to a car crash at Douglass Park and Tremont Street. The Northeastern University Police Department (NUPD) responded and reported BPD officers on the scene and one individual in custody. NUPD further reported the driver of an older-model silver Ford Taurus fled on Columbus Avenue to Cunard Street, then to Tremont Street and may have discarded a firearm in the Cunard Street area. NUPD and BPD searched the area with negative results. A report was filed.

enkla jobb hemifrån An NU student reported suspicious activity involving a Lyft driver. A report was filed.

valutahandel valutapar 1:05 p.m.

An NU student reported her unattended laptop was stolen from Snell Library. A report was filed.

10:39 p.m.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Transit Police reported a robbery of a cell phone at the Massachusetts Avenue T Station. The suspects were described as six or seven men, approximately 17 years old, with one wearing all white and carrying a Pokémon backpack. NUPD responded and reported that Transit Police located the phone in a garbage can at the third floor of the Curry Student Center. A report was filed.

1:15 p.m.

A Residence Director (RD) reported a loud argument in an apartment unit at 84 The Fenway. A report was filed.

12:40 a.m.

An NUPD officer requested Boston Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to 45 Gainsborough St. for an intoxicated woman, who was unaffiliated with NU EMS transported the woman to Boston Medical Center for further evaluation. A report was filed.

7:22 p.m.

NUPD reported responding to the Extended Stay America hotel in Woburn, Massachusetts, along with the Woburn Police Department to arrest two suspects who had been committing larcenies on the Northeastern campus. NUPD responded and reported placing two individuals, who were unaffiliated with NU, under arrest for several larceny charges. A report was filed.

9:30 a.m.

The manager of Wollaston’s Market in the Marino Recreation Center reported detaining a male student for stealing a drink. The manager further reported the student was cooperative. NUPD responded, and reported banning the student from both Wollaston’s Market locations and sending him on his way. A report was filed.

11:46 a.m.

The manager of Wollaston’s Market in the Marino Recreation Center reported a female shoplifter. While NUPD was on the way, the manager further reported the shoplifter exited the store on Forsyth Street toward Speare Place. NUPD responded and reported the manager was able to stop the shoplifter and escorted her back to Wollaston’s Market. NUPD further reported the shoplifter, an NU student, was banned from both Wollaston’s Market locations and sent on her way. A report was filed.

5:31 p.m.

An NU staff member reported that two students’ unattended laptops were stolen. A report was filed.

6:39 p.m.

An NU student reported the laptop she borrowed was stolen from the third floor of the Snell Library on Dec.14, 2016.

8:49 p.m.

An NUPD officer reported being approached by an individual, unaffiliated with NU, who reported her unattended cell phone was stolen from Shillman Hall. A report was filed.

10:10 p.m.

An NU student reported people were throwing bottles at 121 St. Stephen St. A report was filed.

10:36 p.m.

An NU staff member reported that a disorderly student attempted to enter the Marino Recreation Center without an ID and began swearing and refusing to leave the area upon being told he could not enter. NUPD responded and reported issuing a trespass warning to the student until the situation could be resolved with the Office of Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution. A report was filed.

1:13 p.m.

An NU student reported her unattended backpack containing her laptop was stolen from the third floor of the Snell Library on April 11. A report was filed.

4:56 p.m.

An NU student reported unknown charges on her credit card. A report was filed.

6:49 p.m.

NUPD officers reported stopping an NU student in the West Village Quad on a drug investigation. The officer further reported confiscating marijuana from the student. A report was filed.

8:26 p.m.

An NUPD officer reported confiscating a large amount of marijuana and distribution materials from an NU student. The officer further reported the student would be summonsed. A report was filed.

1:27 a.m.

A Resident Assistant (RA) reported an intoxicated female student sitting in front of Smith Hall. NUPD responded and reported requesting EMS for the student, who arrived and cleared her. A report was filed.

1:55 a.m.

An NUPD officer reported a man passed out in front of Hayden Hall. NUPD responded and requested EMS for the man, who was conscious but not alert. EMS transported the man, who was unaffiliated with NU, to Brigham and Women’s Hospital for further evaluation.

2:11 a.m.

An NU student reported her roommate was intoxicated, had vomited and was crying hysterically. NUPD responded and requested EMS for the student, who arrived and cleared her. A report was filed.

3:32 a.m.

The proctor at West Village G reported an intoxicated middle-aged man wearing a green jacket was in the lobby. NUPD responded, and requested EMS for the man. EMS transported the man to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital. A report was filed.

1:41 p.m.

A confidential sexual assault case occurred off campus.

12:52 a.m.

The proctor at Hastings Hall reported a male sleeping in the first floor stairwell. NUPD responded and reported the individual was in the stairwell on the seventh floor. The individual, who was unaffiliated with NU, was found to have a criminal history and an active warrant for shoplifting. He was placed under arrest. A report was filed.

1:59 a.m.

The Residential Safety Office (RSO) reported an intoxicated female NU student in Speare Hall. The RSO further reported that an Uber driver had dropped the student off and that she was unconscious. EMS was notified and transported the student to the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. The RD on call was notified. A report was filed.

11:16 a.m.

An NUPD officer reported finding security tags, similar to those found on clothing at stores, in the top right corner of the bleachers in Carter Park. A report was filed.

12:38 p.m.

An NU student reported her shoes were stolen from the Marino Recreation Center the previous day. A report was filed.

4:51 p.m.

An NU student reported her unattended wallet was stolen and several charges were made on her credit cards. A report was filed.