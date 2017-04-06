CRIME LOG: MARCH 27 – APRIL 1

Compiled by Jill Sojourner, news staff

Monday, March 27

9:52 a.m.

A Northeastern University Police Department (NUPD) officer reported five men, unaffiliated with Northeastern University (NU), were smoking in the fourth floor restroom of the Curry Student Center and were attempting to flee the area. NUPD further reported confiscating drug paraphernalia from the men, who were then banned from all NU property. A report was filed.

12:23 p.m.

An NU staff member reported that an NU student wanted to speak with an NUPD officer regarding a scam. A report was filed.

12:30 p.m.

The manager of Wollaston’s Market in the Marino Recreation Center called to report detaining a shoplifter who was cooperative at the time. NUPD responded and reported speaking to the individual, unaffiliated with NU, who was found to have a criminal history. He was banned from both Wollaston’s Market locations and sent on his way. A report was filed.

12:34 p.m.

An NU student reported that his unattended backpack containing a laptop was stolen from the Curry Student Center. A report was filed.

1:50 p.m.

An NU student reported that her unattended bag was stolen from a Holmes Hall classroom. A report was filed.

2:20 p.m.

The manager of Rebecca’s Café reported that a Rebecca’s Café van was stolen from the Marino Recreation Center loading dock. NUPD responded and reported that the last driver left the keys inside the vehicle after they finished using it. The Boston Police Department (BPD) was notified. A report was filed.

4:17 p.m.

An NU student reported that she was the victim of a phone scam and lost money. A report was filed.

4:44 p.m.

An NU alumni reported that roughly $1,200 was fraudulently charged on his credit card from the NU bookstore. A report was filed.

Tuesday, March 28

2:27 a.m.

An NU student called to report that she ordered food and a soda from Domino’s Pizza, and when it arrived she noticed that the soda was opened and contained alcohol. She further reported that she did not notice it contained alcohol until after she took a sip of it. NUPD responded and reported that the student dumped the remainder of the beverage out and planned to contact the Domino’s Pizza office in the morning. Domino’s Pizza was contacted and denied ever making a delivery to the student. NUPD contacted Domino’s Pizza to obtain more information and to speak with the manager. A report was filed.

1:50 p.m.

An NU staff member reported observing a man with facial hair and a backpack exiting the women’s restroom of the Snell Engineering Center with a smirk on his face. NUPD responded and reported speaking to the man, who stated that he was using the restroom to wash his hands. He then left in an unknown direction. NUPD reported checking the area with negative results. A report was filed.

1:56 p.m.

An NU student reported that his unattended laptop was stolen from the Curry Student Center. A report was filed.

Wednesday, March 29

11:14 a.m.

An NU student reported being harassed via telephone and social media. A report was filed.

11:44 a.m.

An NU student reported an attempted breaking-and-entering into a Snell Engineering Center room, which contained valuable items. A report was filed.

12:32 p.m.

An NU student reported four high school-aged individuals, unaffiliated with NU, refusing to leave the second floor dance studio of the Curry Student Center. NUPD responded and reported speaking with the individuals, who were cooperative. They were sent on their way. A report was filed.

2:38 p.m.

An NU student reported that her vehicle sustained damage while parked in the North Parking Lot. A report was filed.

5:56 p.m.

The proctor at International Village (IV) reported an intoxicated college-age man with brown hair wearing grey pants and a dark jacket vomiting in the IV lobby. The proctor further reported that the man entered the building without signing in and went toward the elevators. NUPD responded and reported checking the area with negative results. NUPD further reported locating the man on camera in several areas of the building before leaving the area onto Ruggles Street, possibly entering Ruggles Station. NUPD continued checking the area with negative results. A report was filed.

9:41 p.m.

An NU student reported that her bicycle was stolen from the bicycle racks located outside of Snell Library. A report was filed.

Thursday, March 30

1:29 p.m.

The manager of Wollaston’s Market in the Marino Recreation Center reported that he was detaining a cooperative shoplifter. The manager further reported that the shoplifter, an NU student, attempted to take a coconut water and a Starbucks beverage. NUPD responded and reported speaking to the student, who was banned from both Wollaston’s Market locations and sent on his way. A report was filed.

2:15 p.m.

An NU staff member reported that her laptop was stolen out of a Nightingale Hall room. A report was filed.

6:07 p.m.

An NUPD officer reported being informed by a passerby that a man on Camden Street was walking around naked. NUPD responded and reported stopping the individual, who was unaffiliated with NU. The individual was found to have a criminal history, as well as warrants for shoplifting and indecent exposure. He was placed under arrest, and transported to transit police headquarters for booking. NUPD further reported that he would be charged with disorderly conduct. A report was filed.

6:08 p.m.

An NU student reported that his bicycle was stolen from the bicycle racks located outside of the Snell Library. NUPD responded and reported that the bicycle was secured with a cable lock. A report was filed.

7:35 p.m.

BPD reported a group of 10 men and one woman who committed an assault and battery on the Southwest Corridor by Rutland Square and fled toward Massachusetts Avenue. NUPD responded and reported stopping a group fitting the description on Columbus Avenue by the Renaissance Park building. BPD and the Massachusetts State Police (MSP) arrived on scene and reported placing one female juvenile under arrest after she was identified by the victim of the assault and battery. A report was filed. MSP assumed jurisdiction.

10:14 p.m.

Berklee College of Music Public Safety Department officers reported stopping an NU student who was wandering aimlessly through the Berklee campus and appeared to be intoxicated and possibly under the influence of an unknown substance. Berklee officers further reported transporting the student to police headquarters for further investigation. An NU officer responded to assist, and reported that the student was conscious and alert. NUPD transported the student to his residence. A report was filed.

Friday, March 31

2:53 a.m.

A Columbus Parking Garage staff member reported that their blue golf cart with beige doors was stolen from the garage. The staff member further reported that the cart was seen heading down Columbus Avenue toward the Renaissance Park building. NUPD responded and reported locating the golf cart in front on Shawmut Avenue with front end damage. BPD was notified. The golf cart was towed to the rear of the Columbus Parking Garage. NUPD further reported that the golf cart appeared to have struck a parked vehicle, leaving visible damage. BPD responded and assumed jurisdiction. A report was filed.

10:31 a.m.

An employee of Wollaston’s Market in the Marino Recreation Center reported detaining a cooperative shoplifter, who was unaffiliated with NU. NUPD responded and reported banning the individual from both Wollaston’s Market locations. NUPD further reported notifying the headmaster of the Edward M. Kennedy Academy of Health Careers, as well as the individual’s parents. A report was filed.

11:31 a.m.

An NU staff member reported a pedestrian was struck by a cyclist. NUPD responded and reported that the pedestrian was conscious but not alert and had a laceration on the back of his head. The Boston Fire Department (BFD), Boston Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and BPD responded. NUPD further reported that the cyclist, who was unaffiliated with NU, was headed west on Huntington Avenue when the pedestrian stepped out into the crosswalk. The pedestrian refused medical treatment and signed a medical waiver. EMS transported the cyclist to Brigham and Women’s Hospital for further evaluation. A report was filed.

1:23 p.m.

An NU staff member reported an older man walking around talking to himself and asking for money in the basement of IV. NUPD responded and reported speaking to the man, who was unaffiliated with NU and was found to have a criminal history and a warrant for trespassing. He was placed under arrest and transported to Transit Police headquarters for booking. A report was filed.

Saturday, Apr. 1

12:38 a.m.

The proctor at Davenport A reported an intoxicated man in the lobby. NUPD responded and requested EMS. EMS transported the man, who was unaffiliated with NU, to the Beth Israel Hospital. A report was filed.

1:15 a.m.

A resident assistant reported a possibly intoxicated male student in the men’s restroom of Speare Hall. NUPD responded and reported that the student was intoxicated but conscious and alert. NUPD requested EMS, who arrived and cleared the student. A report was filed.

1:29 p.m.

A YMCA staff member reported that an unknown man stole a bag from the back office of the YMCA. The employee further reported that the man was still in the building preparing to leave. He was described as 5-foot-9-inches and wearing a navy blue puffy coat, knit green hat, black backpack and black shoulder bag. NUPD responded and reported searching the area with negative results. A report was filed.

2:14 p.m.

The proctor at Davenport A reported that an NU student was attempting to gain access to the building. NUPD responded and reported that the student was banned following a case in 2015. He was sent on his way without further incident. A report was filed.

4:45 p.m.

An NU student reported that her friend, also an NU student, was intoxicated and unable to stand. NUPD responded and reported that the student was unable to walk and may have also had a head injury. EMS was notified. EMS responded and transported the student to Boston Medical Center. The residence director was notified. A report was filed.

7:30 p.m.

The Residential Safety Office reported a female student being signed into Davenport A by two other women while vomiting into a plastic bag. NUPD responded and reported speaking to the student, who was conscious and alert. NUPD further reported that the student was not in need of medical attention and would be left in the care of her roommates. A report was filed.