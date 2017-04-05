Event Calendar: April 6 – 12

By Sophie Cannon, deputy A&E editor

Thursday, April 6

Bring your pocket chihuahua and pink pumps to Boston University’s (BU) production of “Legally Blonde.” BU On Broadway is BU’s premiere acting group and this spring semester they have quite a show for you. First a movie, this Broadway-adapted show has been a hit in New York and across the world as a funny, witty and all-around entertaining show for all ages, but even more so for the Boston crowd. Elle Woods’ story is set in Harvard Yard, just a stiletto’s throw away from the BU Tsai Performance Center. Student and general admission tickets are on sale before the show as well as at the door. 8 – 11 p.m.; 685 Commonwealth Ave, Boston; $6 – $12.

Friday, April 7

ICCA season may be coming to a close, but a cappella is far from over for the year. Join Northeastern’s own Distilled Harmony (DH) in their senior send off concert called “The Distillery.” DH invited the Harvard Lowkeys and Boston University’s In Achord to help them wish their senior members a heartfelt and musical goodbye. The a cappella show will be held in West Village F and is open to Northeastern students as well as any lover of life, music, catchy pop songs and amazing student vocalists. The event will be live-mixed by Liquid Fifth, an a cappella production company. 8 – 10 p.m.; West Village F; free.

Saturday, April 8

You’re not hardcore unless you live hardcore–or if you attend the best Battle of the Bands since “School of Rock.” Come out and support the five bands competing for the grand prize: A headline, mainstage show with full professional lighting and sound at a venue in Boston (yet to be announced) sponsored by The Murdock Manor Presents. The battle will also serve as a fundraiser, benefiting local food banks. To gain admittance to the show, you are required to bring at least one non-perishable food item. In addition to the ticket, each additional item for donation will get you additional raffle tickets, so bring the whole pantry to improve your chances to win prizes donated by local Boston businesses. 6 – 9 p.m.; 939 Boylston St., Boston; free with donation.

Sunday, April 9

Enjoy a field day in the name of pharmacy at the School of Pharmacy 5k: Run from Resistance. Hosted by Northeastern pharmacy students and the Northeastern University Society of Health-System Pharmacists (NUSHP), participate in a 5k run or walk through the Fenway area and games and fun at the finish line. The first 100 students to register and donate $15 will receive a t-shirt, so make sure to sign up early. All donations go to the Alliance for Prudent Use of Antibiotics, a nonprofit with the goal of improving the life saving drugs. All are welcome to participate in any and all of the day’s activities, so don’t let the run dissuade you from coming to the finish line field day celebration at the end. 1 – 4 p.m.; Back Bay Fens near 140 The Fenway, Boston; suggested $15 donation.

Monday, April 10

Afraid of the dark? Conquer that fear while creating art in a free workshop where participants sculpt and paint while blindfolded. Inspired by the scary yet exciting feeling of being deprived of the sense of sight, participants are encouraged to let that fear transform into creativity. There will be two projects over the span of the 3-hour event. The first will be a clay sculpting exercise, using the sense of touch to mold the clay into artwork. The second is a collage-making activity using an array of tactile craft supplies. When the blindfolds come off, artists are encouraged to discuss their thought processes and see what they made. 5 – 8 p.m.; 551 Tremont St., Boston; free.

Tuesday, April 11

Forget RuPaul, it’s time for NU Drag Race and the queens are ready to start their engines. Join NU Pride in their annual drag show, Return of Queen Husky, held in Afterhours. Watch your fellow classmates transform into beautiful and talented ladies, unrecognizable from their day-to-day personas. The drag show will include a fierce runway with upbeat pop music and diva inspired throwbacks. In addition, there will be a lip-sync portion of the night featuring the student queens. This event is fully planned, staffed and hosted by students, so come out and support all of their hard work while enjoying a funny, fierce and entertaining drag show. 7 – 9 p.m.; Afterhours; free.

Wednesday, April 12

Be transported to Neverland and never grow up while watching Emerson College’s production of “Peter and the Starcatcher.” The Mercutio Troupe will perform this fantastical show for two nights only and it is not one to miss. Based on the classic tale of Wendy Darling and her little brothers, this story gives a detailed and captivating backstory on the boy who refused to grow up: Peter Pan. Be re-introduced to favorites like Captain Hook and Mr. Smee and meet new characters like Black Stash the pirate and Alf the sailor and fall in love with the new telling of an old story. 7:30; 150 Boylston St., Boston; ticket price TBA.