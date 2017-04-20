Huskies close in on championship season

jak inwestowac na gieldzie استعلام عن اسهم بنك البلاد By Tory Igoe, news staff

With only three invitationals left until championship season, Northeastern track and field athletes made their mark at both the Northeast Challenge and Ocean State Invitational this past weekend. Most notably, the men's and women's teams notched 40 personal bests across the two meets.

At the University of Connecticut's Northeast Challenge in Storrs, Connecticut, Husky athletes made several top five finishes.

الخيارات الثنائية التداول إشارات أعضاء Chief among all performances were the athletes in the 4×100-meter relay. Freshmen Naukym Morton and Anthony Roderick, along with sophomores Collins Ebozue and Chris Jewett, ended with a staggering time of 40.90 seconds and a second place finish.

Sophomore Patrice Williams finished in the 400m dash with a second place finish and time of 54.79 seconds, while sophomore Austin Lin came in second in the same event with a time of 49.03 seconds. Off the track, sophomore Paige Suse nailed a first place finish in the women's pole vault with a height of 1.73m.

Despite a last place finish for the team at the Northeast Challenge, Northeastern athletes shone individually.

"I think we have a lot of talented individuals who like outdoor more than indoor and really shine during this time of the year," senior team captain Paul Duffey said.

In Providence, Rhode Island, freshman Chance Lamberth rewrote the all-time mile list, finishing the course in an astounding 4 minutes, 9 seconds. With this, Lamberth secured his spot in both the New England and the Eastern College Athletic Conference championships.

To top this success, freshman Erica Belvit shined in the women's hammer throw, hurling it for a distance of 53.92m. Sophomore Eric Mellusi finished first in the men's discus with a distance of 50m.

This weekend, the Huskies head to Albany, New York, to compete in the SUNY Albany Spring Classic on Friday and Saturday. As Husky athletes continue to rewrite the record books, they will look to keep their momentum into the championship portion of their season.

"I think there will be some outstanding performances from many different athletes from every event group," Duffey said.