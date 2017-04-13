Huskies head south to compete in Miami

http://kmr-spedition.at/?rater=%D9%85%D8%A4%D8%B4%D8%B1-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B3%D9%88%D9%82-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B3%D8%B9%D9%88%D8%AF%D9%8A-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%8A%D9%88%D9%85&303=bc مؤشر السوق السعودي اليوم الاسهم الاردنيه والشراء من النت By Tory Igoe, news staff

http://www.fiv5starhousecleaning.com/?rabiny=%D8%B2%D9%83%D8%A7%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D8%B3%D9%87%D9%85-%D8%A8%D9%86%D9%83-%D9%88%D8%B1%D8%A8%D8%A9&16a=a8 زكاة اسهم بنك وربة This past weekend, Northeastern University’s men’s track and field team sent five athletes south to compete at the Hurricane Alumni Invitational in Florida, where each athlete made top 25 performances and gave maximum effort during a scheduled bye week for the team.

Finishing at the top of the pack, senior Kyle Darrow landed a second place finish in the long jump with a leap of 7.35 meters. Darrow complemented this with a blistering time of 21.63 seconds in the 200 meter sprint. Both performances allow Darrow to qualify for the Intercollegiate Association of Amateur Athletes of America Championships (IC4A) and New England Championships.

Also racking up top 10 performances were junior Ryan Kim, freshman David Adams and junior Nick Fofana. Kim met the challenge in the shot put by throwing for 16.80m, nabbing a fourth place finish and qualifying for IC4A and New England Championships.

Adams flew in the 400 hurdles, clocking in at 53.68 seconds. Fofana excelled in the men's decathlon, achieving a fourth place finish and a total point accumulation of 6,870 across the events. For his efforts, he was awarded CAA Player of the Week for the first time in his career.

"I think our coaches will make the best decisions for us athletes and put us in the best position to qualify as individuals for championships," team captain Paul Duffey said. "The goal for us right now is not for us to win meets, but to qualify as individuals for championships," he continued to say.

On Thursday and Friday, the team will compete in the Southern Connecticut State University Decathlon in New Haven. This weekend, part of the team will head to Providence to partake in the Ocean State Invite at Providence College. The remaining team members will travel to Storrs, Connecticut to meet the Northeast Challenge head-on.