Looking back on the 2016-17 seasons

Northeastern University (NU) sports have always been known for their competitive demeanor and successful track record, and this past year was no different. From Frozen Fenway to the Head of the Charles Regatta, Northeastern's 2016-17 teams saw a great deal of success. Back in the fall season, the women's soccer team clinched the CAA championship, carrying them to the first round of the NCAA playoffs. In October, both rowing teams competed in the famous Head of the Charles Regatta, considered to be one of the top rowing events in the world. NU's volleyball and baseball teams traveled together to Cuba, being the first collegiate teams to set foot on the island following former president Barack Obama's change in foreign policy with the nation. Three cross country athletes won post-season awards, including CAA Rookie of the Year, awarded to Chance Lamberth. The winter sports saw great triumphs as well, with freshman Bolden Brace scoring 40 points for men's basketball for a win against Elon University. Men's hockey played at Frozen Fenway in February, and later signed three of its players to NHL teams.