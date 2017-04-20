Photo Galleries, Sports

Looking back on the 2016-17 seasons

Written by × April 20, 2017
Sophomore goalie Brittany Bugalski makes a save in a game against the University of Connecticut on Feb. 24, allowing the Huskies to pull a 6-2 win. / Photo by Dylan Shen
Senior pitcher Mike Fitzgerald sends pitch against the University Delaware, a 2 out of 3 series win for Northeastern. / Photo by Alex Melagrano
Junior shortstop Max Burt turns and fires to first base to turn a double play against the University of Delaware. / Photo by Alex Melagrano
Sophomore outfield Charlie McConnell dives back to first base to avoid a pickoff attempt. / Photo by Alex Melagrano
Freshman forward Matt Filipe battles for possession in the Beanpot game against Boston College. / Photo by Alex Melagrano
Freshman forward Matt Filipe nets a goal during the consolation game of the Beanpot against Boston College. / Photo by Alex Melagrano
Sophomore forward Adam Gaudette backchecks Boston College assistant captain Austin Cangelosi. / Photo by Alex Melagrano
Senior guard T.J. Williams rises up for a dunk over Hofstra University. / Photo by Lauren Scornavacca
Senior forward Jimmy Marshall warms up with a jump shot. / Photo by Lauren Scornavacca
Photo by Lauren Scornavacca
Junior forward Loren Lassiter goes in for a layup over College of Charleston. / Photo by Lauren Scornavacca
Senior guard T.J. Williams sinks a free throw. / Photo by Alex Melagrano
Senior guard T.J. Williams finishes a fast break with a slam. / Photo by Alex Melagrano

http://encore-realty.com/?sebig=forex-f%C3%B6r-f%C3%B6retag&731=9e forex för företag http://justicesunday.com/2014/07/28/ best forex price action books By Calli Remillard, news staff

http://www.osha-courses.com/?komandor=%D8%A7%D8%B3%D9%87%D9%85-%D9%81%D9%8A%D9%81%D8%A7-%D8%A8%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%83%D9%88%D9%8A%D8%AA-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%8A%D9%88%D9%85 اسهم فيفا بالكويت اليوم

forex i vällingby öppettider Northeastern University (NU) sports have always been known for their competitive demeanor and successful track record, and this past year was no different. From Frozen Fenway to the Head of the Charles Regatta, Northeastern’s 2016-17 teams saw a great deal of success. Back in the fall season, the women’s soccer team clinched the CAA championship, carrying them to the first round of the NCAA playoffs. In October, both rowing teams competed in the famous Head of the Charles Regatta, considered to be one of the top rowing events in the world. NU’s volleyball and baseball teams traveled together to Cuba, being the first collegiate teams to set foot on the island following former president Barack Obama’s change in foreign policy with the nation. Three cross country athletes won post-season awards, including CAA Rookie of the Year, awarded to Chance Lamberth. The winter sports saw great triumphs as well, with freshman Bolden Brace scoring 40 points for men’s basketball for a win against Elon University. Men’s hockey played at Frozen Fenway in February, and later signed three of its players to NHL teams.

آخر أسعار الذهب
Tags: × × × × × × × × × × × × × ×

Leave a Reply

اسهم منازل للبيع You must be logged in to post a comment.

come si fa forex trading