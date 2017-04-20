Northeastern students will join BARCC walk for sexual violence awareness

handel walutami online تداول الذهب بالسعوديه By Alex Eng, deputy city editor

More than 2,000 people, including members of Northeastern's Chi Omega, Beta Theta Pi and Strong Women Strong Girls (SWSG) chapters, will walk along the Charles River Sunday in support of sexual violence awareness and survivors during the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center's (BARCC) 11th annual Walk for Change.

The 2.6-mile walk, which takes place during Sexual Assault Awareness Month, is the largest sexual violence awareness gathering in New England, according to a BARCC press release. It will be an opportunity for participants to stand in solidarity with sexual violence survivors, BARCC Executive Director Gina Scaramella said.

"With the public eye on sexual assault in politics, on campuses and in the military, survivors of sexual assault need to hear that we've got their back," Scaramella said in a press release. "Participating in the Walk for Change is an easy way to show survivors – and the general public – that power should never be used to commit acts of sexual harassment and violence."

The event will kick off at 8:30 a.m. at Artesani Park in Brighton with a rally emceed by Kennedy Elsey of the Mix 104.1 Morning Show and family entertainment provided by the Diamond Family Circus Teen Troupe. City Councilor at-Large Ayanna Pressley, an advocate for women's rights, will be delivering a keynote speech before the 10 a.m. walk around the Charles River commences.

The walk's registration fees are $30 for adults, $10 for children and $5 for leashed dogs, which will contribute to BARCC's mission of providing free services to sexual assault survivors and their families working through the legal, health care and school systems, according to a BARCC press release.

Northeastern student Monica Bhatia will be leading a team of SWSG members at Sunday's BARCC walk. Bhatia, a third-year senior sociology major, said she is walking to support survivors of sexual violence, especially students.

"I think it's especially an important issue as a college student because sexual violence is really an epidemic on college campuses," Bhatia said. "I definitely don't think colleges are doing enough to prevent sexual violence, and Northeastern hasn't proven itself to be any different."

Northeastern is currently under Title IX investigation by the U.S. Department of Education for its handling of sexual assault cases. Last fall, a former Northeastern student sued the university for allegedly mishandling her sexual assault case, as The News previously reported.

Third-year theatre major Jamez Anderson, who is a sister in Chi Omega and volunteers with BARCC, said her own experience going through Northeastern's sexual assault reporting process made her feel isolated and victimized. She is walking to support other survivors of sexual assault.

"From my perspective, there are few resources on campus that provide tangible and effective support to survivors," Anderson said. "Organizations like BARCC that offer free services to victims and families are sometimes the only places people can find support and begin to heal. I hope that the little work I have done with this organization will inspire others and can somehow give back to a community that has given me so much."

Bhatia said she thought supporting BARCC and sexual assault survivors was necessary following President Donald J. Trump's pending sexual harassment allegations and attitudes toward sexual violence.

"In light of the new administration in Washington and the fact that our new president himself has admitted to committing sexual violence, it's an especially important time to make sure survivors of sexual assault feel supported," Bhatia said. "The administration is not committed to supporting organizations like BARCC financially, so we as a community need to make sure they continue to have the funds to operate."